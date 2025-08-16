Churches step in to help parents struggling with back-to-school costs

(Photo: Hednesford Salvation Army)

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, churches across England are stepping up to help parents prepare for the new school year by running free pre-loved uniform schemes.

At Ely Cathedral, a “school uniform community wardrobe” is being stocked with donated school wear for children attending local primary schools

Parents can take what they need free of charge or give a donation if able to at a basket stationed near the entrance of the cathedral.

The initiative, now in its second year, is run by the cathedral’s outreach worker for children and families, Rev Sarah Newns.

“I’m a mum as well, and I know the summer holidays are already a really expensive time of year,” she said.

“And families struggle to fork out for new uniforms on top of that. We know there is plenty of uniform in great condition and people who’d like to give it away.”

The wardrobe is scheduled to reopen towards the end of August and is timed to run in tandem with a much-loved children’s event at the cathedral.

Meanwhile, in Cannock Chase, The Salvation Army’s “Pre-Loved Uniform Market” (PLUM) is returning for another summer, offering both primary and secondary school uniforms at zero cost.

It has been open all week at The Salvation Army in Hednesford. It was supported by Staffordshire Libraries, which were a hub for receiving donations in addition to the church.

The initiative forms part of a wider network of community support, with the Hednesford church also operating a pay-as-you-feel Friendship café from 2pm to 5pm, Mondays to Thursdays, and collaborating with the Trussell Trust’s Pye Green Foodbank to help struggling families.

From Ely to Cannock Chase, churches are showing that simple acts - like passing on a blazer or a pair of trousers - can ease pressure on household budgets and strengthen community ties at the same time.