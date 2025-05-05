Churches and cathedrals help kick off VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations

York Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Churches and cathedrals are playing a big part in this week's 80th anniversary commemorations of Victory in Europe - or VE - Day which marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

The official anniversary falls on Thursday 8 May but several days of commemorations are taking place, including a military procession past the Cenotaph and a flypast in London on the Monday Bank Holiday.

Cathedrals and churches across the country started the week with special anniversary Evensongs and cream teas on Sunday. And it was a feature of a special edition of the BBC's Songs of Praise broadcast yesterday with worship artist Noel Robinson singing his song "Freedom".

In Coventry, where the medieval cathedral and much of the city was left in ruins by the devastating Coventry Blitz in 1940, a special concert was held last Friday to jointly commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day - Victory over Japan Day, which falls on 15 August.

The concert raised funds for the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation and featured live performances from the Brass Band of Central England, renowned Cellist Guy Johnston, and the D-Day Darlings.

On Thursday, historians Adam Wood and Adam Neale will host two illustrated talks to commemorate the anniversary titled Bombs in Coventry: The 1939 IRA Attack & The 1940 Blitz.

In Portsmouth, where much of the Royal Navy is based, a commemorative service was held at Governor's Green on Sunday and attended by serving officers and veterans.

The service was organised by Portsmouth City Council in partnership with Portsmouth Cathedral and included the planting of crosses and a wreath-laying ceremony at sea to honour the sacrifices made during the Second World War.

A national service of thanksgiving will be held at Westminster Abbey on Thursday at noon attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family. Also in attendance will be Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer who will give a reading.

The King and Prince of Wales will lay wreaths at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Following the service, they will meet veterans in the congregation.

The service, which is being led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, will start with the nationwide two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance.

The Abbey said the service would "honour and pay tribute to the Second World War generation".