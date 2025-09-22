Church leaders object to ‘co-opting’ of Christian symbols 

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Church leaders from a broad spectrum of denominations and traditions have issued a joint statement against the “co-opting” of Christian symbols like the cross.

Signatories include numerous Church of England bishops, Evangelical Alliance CEO Gavin Calver, the head of CARE (Christian Action Research and Education), Ross Hendry, Salvation Army Commissioners Jenine and Paul Main, and Baptist Union of Great Britain General Secretary, Lynn Green.

The statement is a response to the Unite the Kingdom rally, which was staged in London earlier this month to stand for free speech although the rhetoric was also anti-immigration. The rally was organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and drew at least 110,000 people.

Christian symbols like the cross and banners with Christian slogans on them were visible during the rally, as were some people dressed in Crusader-type costumes.

In their statement, the Church leaders said they were “deeply concerned about the co-opting of Christian symbols, particularly the cross, during Saturday’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally”.

They acknowledge that many people at the rally were there because of a “deep sense of frustration at feeling unheard and forgotten in the democratic process” but said that the event also included “racist, anti-Muslim and far right elements” that made some people feel “threatened”.

The statement expresses “respect” for free speech but argues that the solution to the feelings of frustration lie in the Church and society as a whole rising “to do more to address the issues of poverty, inequality and exclusion”.

“As Christians from different theological and political backgrounds we stand together against the misuse of Christianity,” they write.

“The cross is the ultimate sign of sacrifice for the other.

“Jesus calls us to love both our neighbours and our enemies and to welcome the stranger.

“Any co-opting or corrupting of the Christian faith to exclude others is unacceptable.”