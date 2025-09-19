Church leaders make joint call for end to war in Gaza

Christians at St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City. (Photo: Holy Family Church, Gaza)

Church leaders in the UK have issued an urgent appeal for the war in Gaza to end, saying that the "deadly escalation is futile and must stop”.

The joint statement has been signed by dozens of leaders from across different denominations and traditions.

They call for an end to the war and the release of all remaining hostages and prisoners.

The statement laments "the futile loss of life, the suffering and desolation" of the last two years since Hamas' terror attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 which triggered the war.

The church leaders urge the international community "to do all in its power to ensure that Israel, as the occupying power, uphold its responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to ensure the provision of food, water, medicine and other essentials to those in need".

They "applaud" churches in Gaza that are continuing to support their local communities despite facing enormous challenges themselves.

"We have called repeatedly for an end to the war in Gaza, that the hostages and prisoners be released, and that unfettered aid reach those in need," the statement reads.

"Despite our pleas, the conflict continues unabated with the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians, ever more innocent blood shed, homes destroyed, cultural and religious sites damaged or destroyed, and children left dying from hunger and starvation.

"We fear that the unfolding assault on Gaza City will only intensify the human suffering and misery as already malnourished and traumatised families are forced, yet again, to flee the horrors of this war.

"This deadly escalation is futile and must stop. We are encouraged to note that the Foreign Secretary has already described the Government of Israel’s action as ‘utterly reckless and appalling’. We share her assessment."

It adds, "Religious and cultural sites must be protected and respected."

Signatories of the letter include the interim head of the Church of England, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, the head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Moderator of Churches Together in Britain and Ireland, Rev Canon Graham Sparkes, Free Churches Group Moderator, Rev Dr Tessa Henry-Robinson, and Territorial Leader for The Salvation Army in the UK and Ireland, Commissioner Paul Main.

The statement has been issued ahead of an interdenominational day of prayer and public witness for peace in the Holy Land on 21 September that has been timed to coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Peace.

The Church leaders conclude, "In these violent and dark days, we invite our churches not to despair, but to join with us in praying for an end to this war – to pray for the peace of Jerusalem (Ps. 122) – and, in working with the Churches in the Holy Land and with all those who have the courage to seek what is good, to help create and support the conditions of healing and life in this troubled land."