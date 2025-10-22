Church leaders call on Russia to return Ukrainian children

The delegation during their visit. (Photo: Orthodox Church of Ukraine)

Nordic church leaders have called for the immediate return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, describing the forced transfers as a “deep wound inflicted upon the image of God".

The appeal follows a visit to Ukraine by a delegation of Nordic bishops from 29 September to 3 October.

The visit formed part of the Conference of European Churches’ (CEC) Pathways to Peace initiative, which promotes justice, cooperation, reconciliation, and peace in the wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion.

In their statement, the bishops said: “Christian faith and human rights agree in acknowledging each person’s infinite and inherent dignity.

"The Russian Federation must immediately cease all strikes and stop forced transfers of Ukrainian children and collaborate with the Red Cross in facilitating reunification with families and return to territories of origin.”

Among the delegation was Dr Jonas Adelin Jørgensen, of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denmark and the CEC’s Pathways to Peace Steering Group.

“Meeting Ukrainian colleagues — pastors, relief workers, and community mobilizers — and simply seeing them again in real life was a joy and deeply meaningful,” Dr Jørgensen said.

“When you eat together, travel together and worship together, you are co-journeying for a short time. For a short moment, we are able to walk beside Ukrainian Christians in a time of war and crises.”

During their visit, the bishops Ukrainian officials, including Parliament Chair Ruslan Stefanchuk.

They discussed issues ranging from de-mining efforts to new legislation restricting religious groups linked to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Dr Jørgensen they spoke about “how to balance questions concerning security with freedom of religion or belief”.

Archbishop Elia of the Orthodox Church of Finland jointly led a service with Metropolitan Epiphany of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine at St Michael’s Church in Kyiv.

Archbishop Elia reminded worshippers that Ukraine’s struggle is not only for political freedom but for the liberty to live as God’s children in their homeland.

Quoting the Apostle Paul, he said: “For you did not receive a spirit that makes you a slave again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption” (Romans 8:15).

Rev Frank-Dieter Fischbach, CEC’s General Secretary, described the visit as a sign of hope after years of conflict.

He stated: “Confronted with ongoing violence and seemingly never-ending violations of human rights and human dignity in Ukraine, we find hope in the strong connections nurtured by this delegation of Nordic bishops.

“Let us continue to ensure that the voices of churches are heard, their witness is realized, and that Pathways to Peace continue to be forged.”

Reflecting on the trip, Dr Jørgensen described the war as “a humanitarian, financial, and spiritual catastrophe,” but said it has also fostered greater unity among Ukrainian churches.

Referring to his encounter with those who had lost loved ones on the frontlines of the war against Russia, he shared: “Everyone is traumatized by the losses. Everyone wants the war to stop and the violence to end.”

Yet, he emphasised that true and lasting peace requires more than the silencing of weapons.

“Therefore, Ukrainians are still fighting – for the success of their impossible cause,” he concluded.