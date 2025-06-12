Church leaders call for peace after days of violent unrest in Ballymena

There have been scenes of violent unrest in Ballymena. (Photo: TikTok)

Local leaders in the Church of Ireland have condemned "racism" and "violence" in the ongoing unrest in the town of Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Last night a nearby leisure centre in County Antrim was set on fire by hooded and masked youths. The centre was being used as a temporary shelter for families who were taking refuge from violence in Ballymena.

The spark for the unrest was an alleged sexual assault on a girl in the town on Monday. The suspects are a pair of teenage boys, who have been charged with attempted oral rape. The boys deny the charges, which were read to them through a Romanian interpreter.

A peaceful vigil after the alleged assault turned violent when young men in hoods started attacking police and targeting shops.

The Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison and the Rector of Ballymena, the Rev Canon Mark McConnell issued a statement in which they acknowledged that the anger over the alleged sexual assault was “legitimate and righteous”.

However, they went on to say that such righteous anger cannot be used as an excuse for racism or violence.

“Violence against women knows no racial boundaries. The majority of such crimes in Northern Ireland are committed by people who are not from ethnic minorities. The racism and violence that we have witnessed on our streets cannot be excused or explained this way," they said.

Their statement continued, “We call for calm at this time and ask all people of goodwill not to participate in any activity which would lead to further violence and fear on our streets.”

The disorder is being compared by some to the unrest in parts of England after the murder of three young girls in Southport last year.