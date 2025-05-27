Christians praying after car ploughed into crowds at Liverpool FC parade

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Scenes of celebration turned to chaos on Monday evening when a car ploughed into the crowds during the Liverpool FC parade.

Forty-seven people were injured. Some were treated at the scene, while others were taken to Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Arrowe Park, Alder Hey, and Aintree Hospitals.

A 53-year-old white British male has been arrested but his identity has not been made public by the authorities.

Police say the incident is not terror-related, and Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram has appealed against speculation.

The police investigation will also look at how the car was able to access Water Street despite being closed off for the parade.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

"I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

Liverpool FC said, "We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

The World Prayer Centre is asking Christians to pray after the shocking event, and many Christians have been doing just that.

The Archdiocese of Liverpool said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident in Liverpool this evening."

Liverpool Parish Church has opened its doors for prayer and quiet reflection, and made a priest available to talk with anyone in need of a listening ear.

"Our prayers are with those affected, the injured and the emergency services," the church said.