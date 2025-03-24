Christian nurse launches legal action after investigation for calling convicted transgender paedophile ‘Mr’ 

Jennifer Melle (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

A Christian senior nurse was investigated and deemed “a potential risk” after she referred to a convicted transgender child sex offender as ‘Mr’.

Jennifer Melle, from Croydon, refused to refer to the biological male as ‘she’ while on duty.

The convicted sex offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, identifies as a woman but had come in for treatment from a Category C men’s prison and was recorded in the medical records as male, not female or transgender.

The Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which is supporting Ms Melle, said the patient became angry when she referred to him as ‘Mr X’ and shouted at her, "Imagine if I called you nigger. How about I call you nigger? Yes, black nigger!" before having to be restrained by guards.

She told him, “I am sorry I cannot refer to you as her or she, as it’s against my faith and Christian values but I can call you by your name.”

An internal investigation found that Ms Melle’s actions could be “seen as a potential breach of the code [of conduct]”.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council code of conduct states that nurses should “not express your personal beliefs (including political, religious or moral beliefs) in an inappropriate way”.

Ms Melle was accused of “not respecting the patient’s preferred identity” and told her actions and behaviour had “fallen short of the Trust’s value of Respect”.

She was later moved to a different unit, given a final written warning, and has now been referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Ms Melle is taking legal action against Epsom and St Helier University Hospital Trust on the grounds of harassment, discrimination and human rights breaches.

The CLC said: “The story is the latest in a series of cases where NHS policy supports trans ideology over biological reality. It also follows the publication of the Sullivan report this week which revealed that the police are allowing criminals to 'self-identify' their gender on official records.

“In this case, policy has led, in the name of inclusivity, to the NHS siding with a paedophile convicted of serious offences, while pretending to be the opposite sex, over members of staff with Christian and gender-critical beliefs.”

Ms Melle said that while she was trusting in Jesus, she was concerned by other NHS workers “suffering in silence during similar experiences”.

“Ever since I have expressed my Christian beliefs under extreme pressure, I have been a marked woman,” she said.

“I do not feel supported by my colleagues, or the NHS, following the racial abuse and threat of physical violence I received from the patient. I remained professional throughout and always treat each and every individual with dignity and respect.

“My conduct throughout this incident and during my career has been fully compliant with the code.

“I have been put at risk, but I am being treated like a criminal. Sadly, if you put your head above the parapet and speak truthfully on these issues in the NHS the risk is that you will be knocked down, punished severely and demoted.

“The message to me during the investigation is that I should put up with extreme racism and deny biological reality and my deeply held Christian beliefs, for the sake of ‘inclusivity’ and respecting lies.”

Andrea Williams, CLC chief executive, accused the NHS of being “captured by transgender ideology”.

“The Trust cannot force compelled speech on their staff and an urgent U-turn and apology is needed," she said.

“We would ask Wes Streeting, as health secretary, to investigate what is happening here … It’s time for government intervention on this matter.

“It’s time for the government to stop equality and diversity policies being weaponised in the NHS to punish innocent nurses just doing their job.

“We will stand with Jennifer for as long as it takes for her to receive justice and with any other nurses who are discriminated against due to this dangerous ideology.”

A spokesman for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “These matters are still subject to ongoing internal proceedings, so it wouldn’t be right for us to comment further.”