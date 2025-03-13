Christian activist's arrest for anti-monarchy slogan was unlawful

Staff writer
Symon Hill
Symon Hill (Photo: Symon Hil)

A left-wing Christian activist who shouted “who elected him?” at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III was arrested unlawfully, it has been determined.

Symon Hill, who is currently training to be a Baptist minister, was arrested in September 2022 after he made the comments while passing a proclamation ceremony at Carfax Tower on his way home from church. 

The ceremony was one of many proclamation events held in the days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles was not in attendance at the time of the incident.

Hill was charged with using threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, but the following year the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that the case against him would be dropped.

Hill has now received compensation of £2,500 after challenging the actions of Thames Valley Police with the help of civil rights organisation Liberty.

Speaking to PA, Hill said, “I was gobsmacked when I was arrested.”

He added, “I worry that rights that have been struggled for for centuries are being threatened by new draconian anti-protest laws, by unaccountable police behaviour, by both Labour and Tory governments really not upholding civil liberties and human dignity.”

Hill, who claims his anti-monarchy views are inspired by his Christian faith and its teaching that all people are equal in the eyes of God, has a long history of faith-infused left-wing activism.

In 2013 he was arrested for his involvement in a protest by Christian pacifists at an arms fair. He has also been a spokesperson for CAAT (Campaign Against Arms Trade).

In 2011 Hill walked from Birmingham to London “as a pilgrimage of repentance for my former homophobia”.

Recounting the lessons of his pilgrimage, Hill wrote, “It was some time before I became aware of the level of hurt that my prejudices had caused, and even longer before I recognised the damage to my own integrity in denying my own sexuality.”

Most Popular
Fears for Christians in Syria after massacre

Fears for Christians in Syria after massacre

Why Islam is bound to be the winner from the lost boys of the UK

Why Islam is bound to be the winner from the lost boys of the UK

One historic press conference, two bad Messiahs and three great truths

One historic press conference, two bad Messiahs and three great truths

Lib Dems encouraged to 'be liberal' after anti-Christian discrimination case

Lib Dems encouraged to 'be liberal' after anti-Christian discrimination case

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Gluttony and the Holy Spirit’s fruit of self-control
Gluttony and the Holy Spirit’s fruit of self-control

This excessive indulgence goes against the Christian spirit of self-control and can lead to adverse spiritual and physical consequences.

Christian activist's arrest for anti-monarchy slogan was unlawful
Christian activist's arrest for anti-monarchy slogan was unlawful

A left-wing Christian activist who shouted “who elected him?” at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III was arrested unlawfully.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe talks about Iranian imprisonment ordeal and her faith
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe talks about Iranian imprisonment ordeal and her faith

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has spoken about her six years of imprisonment in Iran and her complex relationship with faith during and after her ordeal.

Trump and Europe’s defence dilemma
Trump and Europe’s defence dilemma

Europe’s long-standing reliance on US defence support is being tested as Trump’s renewed "America First" stance challenges NATO commitments, trade relations, and the future of Western security.