Charlie Kirk remembered as one of Israel’s strongest Christian allies

Charlie Kirk (Photo: Turning Point USA)

Christian activist Charlie Kirk has been posthumously recognised as one of Israel’s most devoted supporters, just a month after his tragic murder on a university campus in Utah.

The Israel Allies Foundation has named him number two on its annual list of the world’s top 50 Christian allies of Israel.

Joshua Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation, described Kirk as “a clear champion for Israel”.

He asserted, “I don't think anyone did a better job making the case for Israel in the hasbara and social media world. He was obviously a Christian leader. His faith was important to him and he used that to defend God's covenant with Israel.”

The Israel Allies Foundation is a global network of 62 parliamentary caucuses, comprising around 1,600 pro-Israel legislators who promote faith-based diplomacy. The organisation’s annual list is released during Sukkot - known to Christians as the Feast of Tabernacles - a time when thousands of believers travel to Israel in celebration of biblical prophecy.

Kirk had already been selected for inclusion prior to his death, but was elevated to the number two position afterwards. Reinstein said the decision reflected Kirk’s courage and consistency in defending Israel, even under pressure.

“He was under a tremendous amount of attack to change his stance on Israel,” Reinstein said. “A lot of the people around him weren't pro-Israel, yet he always stood very strong for Israel … He was our champion.”

Kirk, who debated audiences across London, Israel and the United States, often confronted pro-Gaza demonstrations on university campuses. In May, he wrote directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “One of my greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances to defend Judeo-Christian civilisation.” He warned that rising anti-Israel sentiment in America could “eventually translate into less political and military support from America”.

Kirk added that, “The Holy Land is so important to my life, and it pains me to see support for Israel slip away.” He had been planning a visit to Israel early next year.

Topping this year’s list is Rev Paula White, head of the White House Faith Office and known for her long-standing advocacy of Israel. She previously ranked number one in 2020 for her role in strengthening US-Israel relations during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Pastor Larry Huch of New Beginnings Church in Texas placed third, alongside other leading Christian figures including Daystar Television founder Joni Lamb and Gaza Humanitarian Fund director Rev Johnnie Moore.

Reinstein said that Christian solidarity with Israel has grown stronger since the 7 October Hamas attacks and the ensuing war.

“If you look at tourism, there are hundreds of thousands of Christians coming to Jerusalem and standing with Israel,” he said. “They see something others are missing … They see God’s hand, and that has emboldened them.”

He added that critics who downplay Christian support for Israel “do so precisely because they understand how powerful it is”.

“Faith-based diplomacy is so important,” Reinstein said. “It’s vital that we recognise those Christians who have gone beyond the pale and truly stood with us.”