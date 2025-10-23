British teenagers increasingly unhappy, research shows

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Teenagers in Britain are increasingly unhappy, a new report by The Children’s Society has suggested.

The Good Childhood Report 2025 found that nine per cent of 10 to 17 year olds are unhappy with their lives.

The charity said that in 14 years of measuring child happiness, this latest report showed a decline in child happiness across all six areas of life measured.

The survey looks at happiness with life as a whole, friends, appearance, school, schoolwork and family.

For the first time since 2009, children reported a significant drop in their happiness with their families.

School was the area that children were most likely to feel unhappy about, with 11 per cent expressing dissatisfaction.

Many children reported worries about their future, with 43 per cent saying they were very or quite worried about getting good grades in school.

Mark Russell, CEO at The Children’s Society, said, “It’s incredibly hard to see that children’s wellbeing and happiness continue to decline. Our report shows that life is just too tough for too many young people.

"Today’s teenagers are growing up in a world that feels louder and faster than ever. The constant noise – from academic pressures, social media and the sheer pace of life – can be overwhelming.

“But I genuinely believe solutions are possible. With the right support and opportunities in place, we can help quiet the noise and create a world where teenagers feel heard, supported and hopeful about a positive future."

Other issues raised were pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards, peer pressure and difficulty in finding a place to belong.

Rising prices remained the top issue for young people, with two in five (40%) saying they were ‘very’ or ‘quite’ worried about this. Crime followed closely, with 38% reporting high levels of concern.

Social media appears to be a double edged sword for young people. On the one hand it can bombard them with negativity and the above social problems. However, it can also serve as a place to connect with others and to develop friendship groups in less intense environments.

The Children’s Society has called upon the government to do more to support mental health in schools and has proposed “a trusted adult guarantee”. The idea appears to be similar to a controversial plan floated in Scotland that each child should have a named adult responsible for their wellbeing.



