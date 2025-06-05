Benedictine order in Kenya closes doors following murder of two priests

Kerio Valley in Kenya has been stricken by deadly violence. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

An order of Benedictine sisters has been forced to cease operations in the Kerio Valley, Kenya, due to mounting violence that recently saw the deaths of two parish priests.

The Missionary Benedictine Sisters of the Sacred Heart Priory said that their facilities would close “indefinitely” and “with immediate effect”.

The announcement of the closure specifically referenced the problem of violence and the murder of Father Alloyce Bett.

Father Bett was shot by bandits on 22 May. Just one week earlier another parish priest, Father John Maina, died in hospital after being found on a highway in a critical condition. It is believed he was poisoned.

At his funeral, Father Bett was described as a man who had dedicated his life to God and to his people. His death, it was said, was a great loss to both the church and the local community, Fides news agency reports.

The Archbishop of Kisumu and President of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, Maurice Muhatia Makumba, have demanded an inquiry into the deaths and called upon the government to do more to protect not only Catholic priests, but all Kenyans, from the threat of violence.

The deaths and the ongoing threat of violence have had a profound effect on the area. Sister Rosa Pascal OSB, the Prioress of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters, said that the killings had taken a huge mental, psychological and emotional toll on the sisters.

The order, she said, was no longer able to offer its services as many members of staff had fled the area in fear for their lives.

Political figures in Kenya have also called for more to be done to protect people in the area. Boni Khalwale, a senator from Kakamega, said that the killings were “constant” and should no longer be ignored.

"The Catholic Church has endured traumatic experiences for over 20 years, and the silence of the authorities following these attacks is deeply disturbing. Citizens are closely monitoring how the security forces are handling each case," he said, according to Fides.