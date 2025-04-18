Concerns for Christian freedoms in New South Wales after introduction of conversion therapy ban

(Photo: Unsplash)

There are concerns for Christian freedoms in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) following the implementation of a ban on conversion therapy for people who identify as LGBTQ.

A statement issued by Michael Daly, the attorney general of NSW, claimed, “Conversion practices are based on the false ideology that LGBTQ+ people have a ‘disorder’ or require treatment.”

Under the law, conversion therapy is defined as psychological or medical interventions with the aim of changing or supressing the sexual preferences of LGBTQ people. The definition is so broad that it may include counselling, prayer or even conversations with family members.

Conversion therapy that results in “substantial mental or physical harm” is punishable by up to five years in jail, while taking someone out of NSW to undergo conversion therapy elsewhere could result in a three-year prison sentence.

The Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024 took effect on 4 April and could also result in fines of up to $100,000.

The attorney general’s statement claims, “The ban does not prevent general religious teaching or expressions of religious principles, or parental discussions with their children related to sexual orientation, gender identity, sexual activity or religion.”

However, a video posted by NSW’s Anti-Discrimination Agency says that prayer and counselling and interventions by family members can now be construed as “unlawful”.

It said, “These [conversion] actions might look like counselling, never ending referrals, prayer or pastoral conversation … New South Wales now has a law against conversion practices … whether done by family members … or faith leaders, among others, are now unlawful.”

While both the attorney general and the NSW Anti-Discrimination Agency both attempted to claim that the new law, and indeed being LGBTQ, are completely compatible with being a person of faith, it is clear that is only possible if the faith is subservient to LGBTQ ideology.

Notably, the Anti-Discrimination Agency’s video on the subject depicted the acceptable face of Christianity as a priest wearing a rainbow stole.

Church leaders have previously voiced concerns about the new law. In an open letter to the Australian prime minister after it was passed last year, they said that it "impinges on fundamental practices of our faith", and that preaching and pastoral conversations should not be treated as "therapy".

"The legislation, along with the accompanying media and Frequently Asked Questions document, makes it clear that our duty as ministers of proclaiming the Lordship of Jesus Christ and obedience to his commands is now regarded as criminal behaviour," they said.

"Christian parents will be criminalised for giving advice to their children concerning their sexual desires or gender identity. Christians will be criminalised for praying with individuals seeking to live in a way that is according to their conscience and the Bible."

Simon Calvert is spokesman for the Let Us Pray campaign against attempts to introduce a similar ban in the UK. He called the NSW law "deeply repressive" and warned that it will have a "crushing" effect on basic human rights.

He thinks that the implications of the NSW law should "serve as a warning" to the UK.

“The video is clear that opinions and conversations that do not conform to state-approved ideology about sex and gender are to be deemed ‘harmful’ and unlawful," he said.

“Under New South Wales’ conversion therapy law, parents could face five years in prison for protecting their children from drugs that are so risky they are banned in the UK, and church leaders could be carted off by the police for praying with a gay person.

“This Easter, many will attend church services seeking prayer and pastoral guidance for all kinds of life questions. The idea that church leaders in Sydney could be prevented by law from encouraging people to embrace the orthodox Christian faith is deeply repressive.

“New South Wales should serve as a warning to the government here. Some people thought their approach was ‘moderate’. It clearly is not. It shows there is no way to legislate for an activist-approved conversion therapy law without crushing the basic human rights of innocent people.”

Despite claims that conversion therapy does not work, there is evidence to the contrary, notably the testimony of those for whom it has worked.

The Changed Movement is full of such testimonies. Here is are some excerpts from a testimony by Haydee Irving: “I continued to attend these [conversion] events with my girlfriend until I became convinced that the way we were living was wrong.

"Eventually, I asked her if our relationship was affecting her relationship with God, and she broke down and said, ‘Yes.’ In that moment I made the decision to stop pursuing the relationship and to follow God.”

She finished her long and turbulent story, saying, “Today, I walk in wholeness… [God] blessed me with a loving husband and four wonderful children. Together we love travelling and spreading the good news … Once full of fear, I am now truly free.”