Astronaut says faith in Jesus sustained him through 9 months stranded in space

Butch Wilmore (Photo: NASA)

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, who was trapped aboard the International Space Station for 9 months with fellow astronaut, Suni Williams, is attributing his endurance during the mission to one thing above all - his faith in Jesus Christ.

Wilmore and fellow astronaut Suni Williams landed safely in their Space X return capsule in the Gulf of America on March 19, following technical complications that kept them in orbit far longer than planned.

"My feeling about all of this goes back to my faith," he told a CBN reporter during a press conference held from space prior to their return.

"It’s tied to my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He is working out His plan and purposes for His glory through all of humanity, and how that plays out in our lives is meaningful and important."

Throughout the mission, the crew faced unpredictable conditions and the emotional toll of prolonged separation from loved ones.

Yet Wilmore remained steadfast, describing even the most difficult periods as moments of spiritual clarity.

"I was never alone. God was there, even in the darkest moments," he declared.

His testimony has resonated widely, especially within Christian communities.

Wilmore, who serves as an elder at Providence Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas, has long been open about his faith and maintained his connection to his church family even while in space.

His pastor, Tommy Dahn, described him to Fox26 as a faithful and consistent presence, committed to service both on Earth and beyond.

While NASA highlights the critical scientific work undertaken by the astronauts and their perseverance and professionalism during an unusually long and demanding mission, Wilmore framed the experience as a spiritual journey – a testament to the power of faith during times of adversity.

Quoting Scripture, he acknowledged the complexity of God’s purposes: “I understand that He works all things, some for the good – see Hebrews Chapter 11 – and others seem not so good to us. But all things work together for His good, for all who believe.”