An opportunity to see St Paul's in a whole new light

(Photo: Luxmuralis)

Since February 22, visitors to St Paul's Cathedral have been experiencing a unique transformation as Luminous, a spectacular light and sound installation by Luxmuralis which brings the historic building to life in vivid detail.

With the colourful light show set to end on 28 February, there are only a few nights left to experience this spectacular fusion of art, music and architecture.

Located in the heart of London, St Paul's Cathedral is one of the city's most iconic landmarks. Designed by Sir Christopher Wren and completed in 1710, it has stood as a symbol of resilience and grandeur for over three centuries. Its majestic dome, towering arches, and intricate stonework provide the perfect canvas for Luminous, which uses vivid projections and a specially composed soundtrack to create an immersive experience like no other.

The installation takes between 45 minutes and an hour to explore, with visitors encouraged to take in the ever-changing visual display at their own pace.

Running each evening from 6.30pm to 10.00pm, Luminous has been a highlight for art enthusiasts, history lovers, and those simply looking for a unique and unforgettable evening in London. However, visitors should be aware that the show features flashing lights and loud sounds, which may not be suitable for those with sensitivities.

Beyond its artistic impact, Luminous also serves an important cause. All proceeds from the event contribute to the preservation and maintenance of St Paul's Cathedral, which costs a staggering £10m a year to keep open.