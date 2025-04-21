'A pope for the poor': UK leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis

Pope Francis delivering his Easter message “Urbi et Orbi” on Easter Sunday, a day before his death. (Photo: Vatican Media)

The UK's leaders have been paying their tributes to Pope Francis after his death on Easter Monday aged 88.

Sir Keir Starmer said he joined "millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis", as he remembered his "courageous" leadership and "deep humility".

“His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility," the Prime Minister said.

“Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.

“That hope was as the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity.

“With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.

“My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church. May His Holiness Rest in Peace.”

King Charles called Francis a "faithful follower of Jesus Christ" and said that he and Queen Camilla had received news of his death with "heavy hearts".

He recalled with "particular affection" their meetings with him over the years, including most recently just a few weeks before his death.

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” he said.

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

“His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.

“Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many."

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said that his death on Easter Monday "feels especially poignant".

“Pope Francis spent his final Easter yesterday bearing witness to the faith he devoted his life to – a quiet presence at a time when the world needed humility, courage and conviction," she said.

She added, "He reminded us that leadership isn’t about power, but about service."