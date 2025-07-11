7 simple ways to stay close to God when you're on holiday

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The sun is shining. The days are long. Summer is in full swing, and with it comes the chance to relax, travel, and explore new places. But in the excitement of holidays, it’s easy to let your spiritual life slip into the background.

So how do you stay close to God while enjoying a break? Here are 7 simple, meaningful ways to stay connected to Him - no matter where you are.

1. Begin your day with God

Before reaching for your phone or diving into holiday plans, start your day with God. Even just 5 to 10 minutes in prayer or Scripture reading can set the tone of your entire day. It helps centre your heart on what truly matters—Jesus. Whether you bring a pocket-sized Bible or use a Bible app for a daily devotional, those first quiet moments with God make all the difference.

2. Stay connected to church or find one nearby

Even while away, you can still fellowship. Join your church’s online service or group bible study. If your church has a local branch where you're staying, consider attending.

Can’t tune in or find a branch of your home church nearby? Try visiting a local church in the area. Even if the language or style is different, God’s presence can be felt anywhere, and it might be a beautiful way to make new friends in Christ and connect to the global body of believers.

3. Protect your spiritual boundaries

A change in scenery doesn’t mean a change in values. If you notice yourself getting caught up in distractions or situations that don’t align with your walk with God, take a moment to pause. Pray, re-centre, return to Scripture and adjust your plans if necessary.

4. Keep a prayer and gratitude journal

Use a small notebook or even your Notes app to jot down prayers, reflections, or moments where you saw God during the day. And each evening, write down a few things you're grateful for: a safe trip, a beautiful view of nature, a kind stranger. This helps you stay present, attuned to God’s goodness and aware of how He is moving, even in new surroundings.

5. Fill your ears with truth

While on walks, drives, or lounging by the pool, listen to worship music or faith-building podcasts. Let the words nourish your soul and make your downtime be one that is spent in God’s presence.

6. Bring that book you’ve been meaning to read

You know that Christian book or devotional that’s been collecting dust? This is the perfect time to finally dive in. Whether it's at the airport, on the plane, or lounging by the pool, holidays can create space for reflection and spiritual growth if you let them. The key is to think ahead about when and how you can create that space, and be intentional.

7. Be a light wherever you go

Put into practice everything that you are learning. Let your actions reflect Christ. Smile. Show kindness to strangers. Be patient. Whether it’s tipping generously in a restaurant or remaining calm and patient while trying to work out how to get your whole family from A to B, small acts of love can be powerful witnesses of your faith.

Finally, let your holiday be a time of spiritual refreshment, not just physical rest. God is with you on the beach, in the mountains, in museums, and marketplaces - He never takes a vacation from loving you.