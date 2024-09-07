Woman arrested after allegedly screaming 'I am here to kill the God of the Jews' inside London church

A woman was arrested after allegedly entering a London church and screaming "Allahu Akbar" and saying that she was "here to kill the God of the Jews".

The incident happened at the Angel Church in Islington last Sunday as the pastor, Regan King, and his Jewish wife and children were preparing for the service.

Police arrested the woman at the scene for a racially and religiously aggravated public order offence.

Pastor King said his family had been "shaken" by the incident and that his wife was "traumatised and now fears going outside".

He said his family had experienced "multiple incidents of antisemitism and anti-Christianity" since Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, which left over 1,100 Israelis dead.

Despite the incident, the pastor said they remained "undeterred" and would continue to operate as usual, although with increased security.

"The darkness of our world would threaten to divide, discourage, and destroy, yet it cannot conquer the light of Christ's truth. While this incident created significant concern and distress, we did what never fails - we prayed," he said.

"Jesus calls us to love our enemies and to bless those who curse and do good to those who hate. This does not mean, however, that we do not desire both justice and mercy in this matter and we pray for our neighbours wellbeing and salvation.

"We remain unintimidated from fulfilling our calling to be Christ's light and show His love in our community. We extend our gratitude to the members of Islington's Metropolitan police who attended and dealt with the situation in a timely way."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting the family said: "We are here to support any church leaders, Christians and Jews in communities who are subjected to such attacks and abuse.

"We are encouraged that the police responded swiftly and decisively during this incident, but believe more must be done to protect synagogues and churches across the UK from emboldened radical Islam."

The woman was taken into custody and later released on bail pending further enquiries.