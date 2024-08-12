Why I'm celebrating girls in sport

For the last two weeks, the world has been tuned into the 2024 Paris Olympic games, cheering on athletes in sports previously unknown to us, and connecting us to the world of top-tier athletic competition. In 2028, we'll probably tune in all over again.

And in that time, a new generation of athletes is competing and working to reach the top in their respective sport. We assume that it's the same journey to the top for male and female athletes, but it's not always.

I recently met Ava, who's in a Girls' Brigade group in Portsmouth. She started boxing in a small gym with one coach and five boys, all older than her. Intimidated but undeterred, she threw herself into the sport with the support of her father, who trained alongside her. "I boxed for 8 years, starting from the bottom not knowing how to throw a punch to eventually being selected for the England Boxing female Aspire pathway," Ava said. "I was extremely dedicated."

Despite the challenges of being the only girl and the lack of female role models, Ava had a passion for the sport. "As a female boxer, it was mentally challenging to cope with all the obstacles," she said to me. "I wish there were more opportunities for young girls and the same hype around female boxing as there is for male boxing."

Eventually, Ava decided to stop boxing. "Over all the years I boxed, many times I felt let down, like all my hard work was wasted. After constantly feeling disheartened, I lost all my motivation and fell out of love with the sport."

Her experience highlights a critical need: providing more support and recognition for female athletes. Sports offer a unique platform for girls to challenge themselves, build resilience, and achieve their dreams. By encouraging them to try new things and supporting their journeys, we help them develop the confidence and courage to overcome any obstacle.

Consider another example: a group of young girls in Girls' Brigade in Amesbury who recently sailed a tall ship. This daring expedition pushed them beyond their comfort zones, teaching them invaluable lessons in teamwork, leadership, and perseverance. This journey shows how new challenges can instil the confidence and courage needed to face any adversity. It was wonderful to see how the girls who were a little more shy and a little less confident than the others at the start, went on to fly. That new-found confidence has remained with them.

We must break down barriers and provide young girls with the tools they need to succeed. Engaging in athletic activities does more than improve physical health; it builds essential life skills like confidence, resilience, and courage. These attributes are critical for success in all areas of life.

I'm not saying we need to all train to Olympic levels in our chosen sport. But what I'd like to see is more organisations giving girls the opportunity to build their skills – developing teamwork, concentration, judgement and decision making and to play games that help them learn how to win and lose graciously. And to celebrate their own successes and the successes of those around them!

At Girls' Brigade, we want women to be represented equally and fairly in sports – at a local level and a national level. But we also want young girls to have the chance to develop the skills needed to be a well-rounded and gracious athlete.

By investing in their potential and celebrating their achievements, we pave the way for a generation of confident, courageous, and successful women. Together, we can create a world where every girl has the opportunity to shine, both on and off the field, track, or anywhere else their activity might take them.

Judith Davey-Cole is the CEO of Girls' Brigade England & Wales, which works to help girls and women explore and engage with real life and Christian faith in fun, informative and hopeful ways through community groups, leadership training, retreats, and conferences, both in-person and online.