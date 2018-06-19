What does the intervention of First Ladies mean for the debate about border families?

Former first lady Laura Bush and current first lady Melania Trump have spoken out against the controversial policy that is breaking up families attempting to enter America across the Mexican border.

The Trump administration's 'zero tolerance immigration crackdown works to prosecute anyone who crosses the border unlawfully. This did not take into consideration parents travelling with their children. The consequence was drastic: thousands of children have been detained in makeshift shelters, separated from their families and with no understanding of what is happening to them. Around 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since this policy began to be enforced.

Reuters Immigrant children are being separated from their families and detained in tents near the Mexican border at Tornillo, Texas.

On Sunday, reporters were allowed to visit the facility in which these children are held along the southern border. Cages of up to 20 children filled a large facility with few common areas and portable toilets. The agents who care for those that have been detained state that all inside the facility are given adequate food, access to facilities and medical care.

Church groups have condemned this practice. The US Catholic Bishops' Conference has described it as 'immoral'. Bishop Edward Weisenburger of Tucson, Arizona has taken this one step further by suggesting that 'canonical penalties' should be imposed on Catholics involved in these family separations. This could involve denial of the eucharist or even excommunication. His suggestion was not adopted. Other religious leaders have also spoken out. Franklin Graham, son of the famous pastor, Billy Graham, has said: 'It's disgraceful, and it's terrible to see families ripped apart and I don't support that one bit.' Similarly, the Southern Baptist Convention last week passed a resolution to treat immigrants 'with the same respect and dignity as those native born.'

Others now speaking out about this include mothers who are horrified that parents and their children can be separated for so long. Some of these prominent mothers include both the current and a former first lady.

In an article in the Washington Post, Laura Bush calls the separation 'cruel, immoral and heart-breaking'. Bush has not joined the political debate since her husband left office in 2009. In her column she writes of the hypocrisy of the pride in America being a 'moral nation' that 'sends humanitarian relief to places devastated by...war'. As a champion of children's rights herself, particularly the education of children, Bush invoked the work of her mother-in-law and former first lady Barbara Bush. She spoke about how her role as a mother affected her political persuasions. She said (of Barbara), 'she who after the death of her 3-year-old daughter knew what it was to lose a child, believed that every child is deserving of human kindness, compassion and love'. Her scathing and forceful column asked the question: 'In 2018, can we not as a nation find a kinder, more compassionate, and more moral answer to this current crisis? I, for one, believe we can.'

At the same time, current first lady, Melania Trump has also made a statement in reaction to the harrowing images published by Getty Images this weekend. In a rare public statement, it was said that the first lady 'hates to see children separated from their families'. While obviously supporting the work of her husband and stating her belief that 'we need to be a country that follows all laws', she did ask that this governance should not be without 'heart'. This comes after a tweet from President Trump, saying that, 'I hate the children being taken away,' but also blaming the Democrats for creating a law that requires it. Melania has been involved in several children's charities, even before becoming first lady. In 2008 she was the celebrity face of the Fifth Annual National 'Love Our Children' Day.

As women, and particularly as mothers, it must be almost impossible for these first ladies to witness these scenes without feeling the pain of mother-child separation. These women have brought their children up under scrutiny, surrounded by police, and occasionally forced into hiding due to press bullying. The First Families do not have it easy. They just want what is best for their children. So too, do the mothers and fathers at the American border. They make these moves out of fear and out of love. Most importantly, they do it to give their children the best lives possible.

By speaking out, Laura Bush and Melania Trump have humanised what is ultimately an inhumane practice. They have taken 'zero tolerance' and demonstrated it to have 'zero understanding' of family. The public outcry and subsequent statements have highlighted the controversy in this immigration policy. Debate continues.

Nina Mattiello Azadeh studied music and philosophy and was a Faith in Politics media intern in 2016. She has a keen interest in interfaith relations, social action and is a classical ballet dancer. Follow her on Twitter @Ninamataz