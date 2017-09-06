'Warframe' showcases monstrous new bosses, to be released along with a big expansion this year

Science fiction ninja fans will be ecstatic to hear that Digital Extremes, the developer of free-to-play online co-op role playing game (RPG) "Warframe," is finally introducing gargantuan end-game bosses and monsters to its long-running online game.

An Excalibur "Warframe" equipped with its Archwing battles a boss in the "Plains of Eidolon." "Warframe" official website

The highly anticipated update was announced at PAX West 2017 held in Seattle in the first week of September. The update is to be a complementary content to "Warframe's" up and coming "Plains of Eidolon" update which is one of the highlights of Digital Extreme's development news for the game.

The "Plains of Eidolon" was announced in the studio's own convention for "Warframe," aptly called "TennoCon 2017," back in July.

In the "Plains of Eidolon" update for "Warframe," players are introduced to an open-world environment carefully crafted by the developers in stark contrast to the game's usual tight corridors and procedurally generated rooms. This sparks a huge fundamental change in the gameplay of "Warframe" as players will no longer be forced to run the same missions in the same procedural set-pieces repeatedly in order to enjoy the game.

This open-world feature will then be supplemented by the said gargantuan bosses roaming the "Plains of Eidolon" apart from the regular Grineer, Corpus, and Infested enemies. These bosses and monsters are reportedly ten-stories tall (in-game scale), appear at night time, and, according to PC Gamer, closely resemble "Kaijus," monsters from the hit blockbuster "Pacific Rim," making humans look like fleas in comparison.

The said bosses could either be tackled solo, albeit by seasoned players, and also with a team of four players, which is the maximum player capacity of a "Plains of Eidolon" instance.

Also keeping to the monstrous bosses theme, Digital Extremes proudly announces its Halloween update this coming November. This in-game event is titled the "Day of the Dead" by Digital Extremes and will feature a hunting season that is more "sinister" than usual. The official website of "Warframe" teases that the Halloween event quest "The Chains of Harrow" will uncovered something darker and more dangerous.

"Warframe" a game about "space ninjas" is available for download and is free-to-play with no subscriptions required. The "Plains of Eidolon" update is set to be launched sometime in September.