Victims of stabbing attack in Manchester were 'good church-going family'

A Baptist pastor remains in hospital in critical condition after a stabbing attack in which his wife was killed.

Alberta Obinim, 43, died in the attack at their home in the Gorton area on Sunday evening. Her husband Joshua Obinim, 64, and their 17-year-old daughter were seriously injured and remain in hospital where their condition is said to be "life-threatening".

Mr Obinim is a caretaker and pastor at the Blessed Baptist Temple in Levenshulme. Anthony Clement, an administrator at the church, told the Daily Mail that the congregation was praying for them.

He said, "They are a good church-going family. They are very good people."

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is said by Greater Manchester Police to have been known to the family.

Police are treating it as an isolated incident.

Sgt Adrian Girtchen said: "We can feel the shock waves that this incident has sent through the local community, who either witnessed this attack or woke this morning to hear the tragic news.

"Many of you may know the family, and our thoughts and wishes remain with them and everyone who has been affected."