Victims of stabbing attack in Manchester were 'good church-going family'

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Baptist pastor remains in hospital in critical condition after a stabbing attack in which his wife was killed. 

Alberta Obinim, 43, died in the attack at their home in the Gorton area on Sunday evening. Her husband Joshua Obinim, 64, and their 17-year-old daughter were seriously injured and remain in hospital where their condition is said to be "life-threatening".

Mr Obinim is a caretaker and pastor at the Blessed Baptist Temple in Levenshulme. Anthony Clement, an administrator at the church, told the Daily Mail that the congregation was praying for them. 

He said, "They are a good church-going family. They are very good people." 

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is said by Greater Manchester Police to have been known to the family. 

Police are treating it as an isolated incident. 

Sgt Adrian Girtchen said: "We can feel the shock waves that this incident has sent through the local community, who either witnessed this attack or woke this morning to hear the tragic news.

"Many of you may know the family, and our thoughts and wishes remain with them and everyone who has been affected."

Most Read

  1. jaranwala

    Christians in Pakistan 'terrified' of more violence

  2. kilgraston

    Christian school closures are 'heartbreaking'

  3. church

    Evangelicals make up smaller share of US population than commonly thought: report

  4. isabel-vaughan-spruce

    Police pay-out for Christian woman arrested for silent prayer

  5. bible

    The significance of Moriah in the Bible

  6. christian-blind-mission

    Christian charity reaches milestone in combating blindness in Rwanda

More News

  1. riots

    Church leaders call for end to disorder

  2. the-last-supper

    What makes Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' a timeless masterpiece?

  3. james

    Who wrote the Epistle of James and why is he important?

  4. claire-brennan

    Northern Ireland: first prosecution for prayer inside abortion clinic buffer zone

  5. rievaulx-abbey

    The revival at Rievaulx: a walk through one of England's finest abbeys

  6. the-church-of-the-flagellation-in-jerusalem

    'Disturbing rise' in attacks on Christians in Holy Land