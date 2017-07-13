Uncle of Prince Harry's girlfriend is a 'bishop' leading his own 'Orthodox Catholic' church

x

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle. Reuters

The uncle of Prince Harry's actress girlfriend Meghan Markle is a self-styled 'bishop' leading his own church Called the 'Eastern Orthodox Catholic Church In America,' according to DailyMail.com.

The 'church' boasts a single chapel in Sanford, Florida, and 75-year-old Frederick Markle, who goes by the title Bishop Dismas, is its sole minister.

Although the church reportedly had around 40 members at its peak in the 1980s, one former worshipper told the news website that he is not sure whether a single person attends services there today.

According to DailyMail.com, the 'reclusive' Bishop Dismas lives and works out of the secluded woodland property which is 30 miles north of Orlando, rarely leaving the grounds and shunning mobile phones, emails and the internet.

Bishop Dismas is related to Meghan, 35, via his brother, Thomas Wayne Markle, 72, who is her father.

The site reported a 'close friend,' Barry Sterner, 76, as saying: 'He is aware of her relationship with the Prince. I don't think he approves or disapproves – whatever makes her happy.'

Sterner added: 'He is basically a real friendly guy but he doesn't go for new ideas. He lives like a hermit...He's got a cellphone but he can't figure out how to switch it on. As for emails and computers, that's all Greek to him.'

The 'bishop' reportedly has an estranged 66-year-old wife Theresa, a retired elementary school teacher with a shock of bright purple hair.

The couple are said to have separated years ago, DailyMail.com reported, but they are still on speaking terms and she lives at their former marital home on the other side of the town.