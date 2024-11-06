Trump credits God as he declares US election victory

Christians are reacting after Donald Trump declared victory in the US presidential elections.

Although votes are still being counted, Trump won the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Trump declared victory in the early hours of Wednesday and told ecstatic supporters at his election party in Florida that he had won an "unprecedented and powerful mandate".

He was joined on stage by his family, running mate JD Vance, and UFC boss Dana White. Billionnaire supporter Elon Musk was in the audience.

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal ... we made history for a reason tonight," the 78 year old said.

He added: "Every single day I will be fighting for you ... this is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."

Mr Vance called Trump's performance in the election "the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States".

Referencing recent unsuccessful assassination attempts, Mr Trump suggested there was the hand of God in his win.

"Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness," he told the audience.

"And now we are going to fulfill that mission together."

Trump narrowly escaped death when he was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on 13 July. A rallygoer was killed in the attack and the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot deat at the scene.

In September, Trump survived a second assassination attempt by 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

Trump is only the second person in US history to win two non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland in the 19th century.

The Washington Post's exit poll found that a majority of Catholics (56%) and Protestant/other Christians (62%) voted for Trump.

The Catholic vote is a significant shift away from 2020 when they backed Joe Biden, a Catholic, by a five-point margin. Catholics accounted for over a fifth of voters (22%) this year.

White evangelicals, who also made up a fifth of voters (22%), largely backed Trump (81%), as did those who believe abortion should be illegal in all or most cases (90%).

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first international leaders to congratulate Mr Trump, saying he was "ready to work together as we did for four years".

"With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity," he said.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer congratulated Trump on his "historic" victory.

"I look forward to working with you in the years ahead," he said.

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."

American evangelist Franklin Graham, who was a Trump supporter during his first presidency that ended four years ago, said he was praying for him.

"Congratulations to Donald J Trump on being elected the 47th president of the United States of America! I pray that you will look to God every day for His guidance and wisdom," he wrote on Facebook.

Apologist David Robertson said the results were "extraordinary".

"I did not expect this - Trump winning, getting the majority of the popular vote, Republicans winning the Senate .... and Latinos and Arabs and African Americans voting in large numbers for Trump .... all this despite Harris having three times the money, most of the MSM and endless celebrities," he said on X.

Lib Dem MP Tim Farron said, "The UK now needs to do one thing the left/liberals won't like (establish strong early relationships with the Trump administration) and one thing the right won't like (scrap all barriers to trade with Europe/increase military co-operation)."