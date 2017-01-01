Trump administration sued by liberal advocacy group in connection with Bible studies

(YouTube/GlobalNews) John Gray was asked by Trump to open the meeting with prayer

A liberal advocacy group is suing the Trump administration in connection with regular Bible studies held by Cabinet members.

People for the American Way say it is filing suit after repeated requests for information in relation to the Bible study group went unanswered by the Trump administration.

A Bible study takes place at the White House each week, led by pastor Ralph Drollinger of Capitol Ministries, and although it's reported that President Trump doesn't attend in person, high profile figures like Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos apparently do.

The People for the American Way says it has in the last nine months made repeated requests to the Trump administration to release information relating to the Bible study sessions under the Freedom of Information Act.

It has asked for 'documents including correspondence, call logs, and meeting records related to Ralph Drollinger, [his wife] Danielle Drollinger, and other Capitol Ministries personnel,' but so far the requests have gone unanswered.

The group has now filed suit against the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Energy, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

'The president's team seems to think that the Freedom of Information Act does not apply to them, and they are wrong,' said PFAW's Elliot Mincberg.

'Cabinet officials have every right to participate in Bible study, and the American people have every right to know who is influencing public officials and how,' Mincberg said.

'We made a proper request to find out more details about this religious instruction and influence campaign, and the Trump administration ignored it. That's a clear violation of FOIA, and we expect the court will agree.'

Trump openly courted Christians during his campaign and has continued to do so since coming to the White House, where he has hosted several meetings with pastors.