TobyMac's son died of accidental drug overdose, rep confirms

Staff writer
TobyMac with his son Truett, who tragically died aged 21(Photo: Instagram/TobyMac)

TobyMac's son died from an accidental overdose of two substances, a representative has confirmed.

Truett Foster McKeehan passed away at the family home in Franklin, Tennessee, on October 23, 2019, after a 911 call was placed reporting a young male suffering a cardiac arrest.  He was just 21. 

In a statement to People magazine, a representative for the family has now confirmed that McKeehan accidentally overdosed on fentanyl and amphetamines.

McKeehan had just embarked on his own career as an aspiring rapper, recently making the move to LA.

He had sometimes collaborated with his Christian rapper father and featured on some of his tracks as 'TruDog'.

Days before he died, TobyMac had watched him perform live in concert.

Following his untimely death, TobyMac launched an educational charity in his memory and released a song titled "21 Years", which the Grammy Award-winning artist described as an "honest" letter to his first-born child.

"I loved him with all my heart. Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it," he said.

"Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I'm probably only beginning. The rest is yet to come.

"One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn't promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us.

"And I'm holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself."

