Theresa May warns suspension of public worship sets a dangerous precedent

Staff writer

Theresa May(Photo: Reuters)

Theresa May has warned about the religious liberty implications of a ban on public worship during the second national lockdown in England. 

In the Commons this week, the former Prime Minister, who is herself Christian, said the precedent set by the temporary bans on public worship during both lockdowns could be "misused" by future governments. 

"I just want to make one word about public worship and echo the concerns of others," she said.

"My concern is that the Government today, making it illegal to conduct an act of public worship for the best of intentions, sets a precedent that could be misused for a government in the future with the worst of intentions, and it has unintended consequences."

Churches and other places of worship were forced to close their doors on Thursday for all but a few circumstances, including private prayer, funerals, and broadcasting services.

The changes affect Remembrance services taking place this Sunday, with Mrs May saying that the fallen "deserve better" than a pre-recorded online service.

 "The Covid secure remembrance service in Worcester Cathedral is now going to be turned into a pre-recorded online service," she said.

"Surely those men and women who gave down their lives for our freedom deserve better than this? The public and Parliament wants to support the Government to take the right decisions.

"To do that we need to have the right figures, the right data and the proper information."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has twice apologised this week for the closure of churches but has refused to lift the restrictions in spite of pressure from Church leaders, including the Arcbishop of Canterbury and Cardinal Vincent Nichols. 

The ban is set to remain in place until the temporary lockdown ends on 2 December. 

Most Read

  1. carl-lentz

    'I was unfaithful in my marriage,' says Carl Lentz after Hillsong NYC firing

  2. trump

    Hundreds of evangelical leaders vow to be peacemakers as US election goes to the wire

  3. carl-lentz

    Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz fired over 'moral failures'

  4. pope-francis

    Pope's comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context - Vatican official

  5. john-piper

    John Piper poses the 'eternally significant' question for Trump and Biden

  6. tim-challies

    Popular Christian blogger mourns sudden death of 'sweet, kind, godly son'

  7. donald-trump

    Strong support for Trump among white evangelicals, exit polls show

More News

  1. yeezy-christian-academy

    Kanye West launches Christian academy for kids

  2. tim-challies

    Popular Christian blogger mourns sudden death of 'sweet, kind, godly son'

  3. carl-lentz

    Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz fired over 'moral failures'

  4. richard-page

    Christian magistrate challenges sacking after saying children do best with a mother and father

  5. st-pauls-cathedral

    'No scientific justification' for church closures, say Archbishop of Canterbury and faith leaders

  6. transgender-loos

    Government challenges trend towards 'gender neutral' toilets