The way your spouse sleeps reveals how they feel about you

(PHOTO: Pixabay)

People's sleeping positions reveal a lot about their personalities, so the sleeping positions they share with their spouses also reveal a lot of things about their marriage.

Life coach Olga Levancuka, who is also the author of "How To Be Selfish," told the Daily Mail that married couples should pay close attention to how they sleep together because it is indicative of where their relationship stands.

People who are in the honeymoon stage of their relationship tend to sleep closer together. A popular sleeping position is spooning, where one person hugs the other person's side. Levancuka said this position reveals sensuality and sexuality, but if a person retreats to the other side of the bed and the other follows to maintain closeness, trouble might be afoot.

Sleeping on your spouse's chest looks sweet and protective, and Levancuka said this means a person is comfortable to depend on their spouse. However, when a person rests their head on their partner's chest while their body is facing away from theirs, Levancuka said this might mean that a person is craving more independence.

A person who sleeps on their stomach beside their partner often feel anxious or vulnerable, and it might mean that they are afraid to express their emotions. On the other hand, couples who sleep back to back and far apart might appear distant and unloving, but Levancuka said this is actually a practical sleeping position and it demonstrates the couple's connectivity.

Dr. Corrine Sweet, a relationship psychiatrist, also told the Huffington Post the same thing. She said that position proves that couples are "connected and secure in themselves. This position shows both closeness and independence in the relationship."

At the same time, people who sleep back to back with their butts or backs touching also show closeness. "Both partners are relaxed and comfortable with one another," Sweet commented. However, this position is more popular for newer couples, or those who have been together for less than a year.