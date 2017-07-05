The Parable of the Tennis: Wimbledon church raises thousands of pounds from car park charges

Harry Farley Journalist 05 July 2017 | 12:14 PM



It is reminiscent of the Parable of the Talents, where a wise servant is rewarded for investing money to make a profit, rather than burying it in the ground. But this is more like a Parable of the Tennis.

A church in Wimbledon is using its location near the world-famous championships in south-west London that began this week to raise thousands of pounds by charging tennis-goers to park their cars on its land.

St Mary's is a five-minute walk from the hallowed courts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and each year since the 1950s has opened up its land to host about 150 cars every day of the Wimbledon fortnight.

Charging £25 per vehicle the church makes on average more than £40,000 each year with its front field full each day tennis is played.

The money coming into St Mary's coffers makes up nearly 10 per cent of its annual income but a large chunk of this is given away to charities.

St Mary's Church, Wimbledon Harry Farley

Parishioners chose local, national and international groups to donate to each year and in 2017 Christian Aid, Embrace the Middle East and the Church Urban Fund are among the benefactors.

Mary Ann Turnball, a churchgoer who runs the project, told Christian Today the idea began in the 1950s when the church served food to fans at a time when refreshments weren't available in the grounds.

'It's been going ever since then in various guises,' she said.

The money is 'put back into the church committee and they allocate it to charities,' she added.