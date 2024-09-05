The Meeting House, once one of Canada's largest churches, shuts down after scandal

Leaders of The Meeting House, a Toronto area megachurch with multiple locations and once one of the largest congregations in Canada, has shut down its public ministry, becoming a consortium of smaller congregations.

"It is with sadness that we are required to bring the public-facing ministry of The Meeting House to an end as of August 29," according to a statement posted on the church's website. "Going forward, there will no longer be churches operating programs or doing ministry under the banner of The Meeting House."

The church's remote sites will be rebranded as the "BIC Church Collective," a group of nine congregations that share preaching as well as back-office support. Details of the new collective, which is part of the Be In Christ denomination, were scant.

"If you have questions about what is happening at your local church in September or the longer-term vision for your location, please talk to your local pastor," the statement on the website of The Meeting House advised. "They would love to have that conversation with you and work with you to build the future of your local church together."

The launch of the new collective comes as The Meeting House congregants continue to reckon with the fallout from abuse allegations against its former longtime pastor, Bruxy Cavey. In late 2021, Cavey was accused of sexual misconduct and resigned a few months later. A church investigation later alleged that his conduct had been abusive. The Meeting House also disclosed that an investigation found 38 cases of reported misconduct involving four pastors at the church.

Though one of the criminal charges against Cavey was stayed in July of this year after a court determined his right to a speedy trial had been violated, The Meeting House's liability insurer canceled its coverage.

After shutting down its in-person meetings in June, The Meeting House began livestreaming new sermons in August, according to The Walrus, a Canadian magazine that has tracked The Meeting House scandal. Then, on Sept. 1, the church's livestreaming operation was rebranded as the BIC Church Collective.

"This is Day One of our new identity, this placeholder identity, as we walk in step with the Spirit into this new and somewhat unknown future," Jimmy Rushton, who had been a teaching pastor at The Meeting House, said in introducing the streamed service.

Jen McWilliams, now pastor of the East Toronto BIC, and several other pastors listed on the BIC Church Collective website did not respond to email requests for comment.

"While we are sad to see the ending of the ministry of The Meeting House, we are committed as a denominational family to continuing God's work in the world both through the establishment of new BIC churches and the impact of existing BIC congregations," said Charles Mashinter, executive director of Be In Christ Church of Canada, in an email.

Mashinter said that the new BIC Church Collective was not a "rebranding of the Meeting House and that the denomination is always working with groups that share their convictions "to see what new congregations might emerge."

"Currently we are doing this with people in several former Meeting House locations, and exploring how they might work together in a collective ministry model," he said.

The Meeting House will continue to collect donations to support the new BIC Church Collective, according to the church's website.

"The Meeting House continues to operate as a charity and provide tax receipts for all donations," the website read. "Your giving provides valuable financial support for new local church communities being established across Ontario through the BIC Church Collective."

In his 25 years of leadership, Cavey had grown The Meeting House, which was founded as Upper Oaks Community Church, into a congregation of more than 5,000 meetings in 19 satellite campuses and more than 200 home groups, according to The Walrus.

Cavey has admitted what he called moral failings but has denied committing any crime. "I don't believe I failed legally," he said in July after one of the charges against him was stayed.

The Meeting House still faces legal troubles despite the end of its public ministries. The church is facing several lawsuits filed in the wake of the abuse allegations.

