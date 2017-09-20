'The Gifted' cast news: New mutants and their new actors unveiled

Season 2 of "The Gifted" will feature new mutants and one quite popular mutant-hunter. YouTube/The Gifted

"X-men" fans will be thrilled to know that FOX has unveiled the actors to be cast as new mutants in Marvel's upcoming series, "The Gifted." The show is a spin-off of the "X-men" franchise featuring younger and lesser known mutants trying to cope in the modern world.



First off, Jermaine Rivers will be playing Shatter. Shatter's thick skin is strong enough for him to shrug off speeding bullets, but while his outer layer is near-impenetrable, the character actually has a fragile disposition — he had previously attempted suicide due to his mutant form.

Fans will also see mutant hunter Ahab, who started out as good guy Roderick Campbell in the comics. The cyborg villain will be played by Garret Dillahunt. Although it has not been confirmed who will be playing Campbell, fans assume it will still be Dillahunt. However, CinemaBlend has speculated that FOX will skip this backstory and, instead, will immediately present the intimidating enemy Ahab.

Another new mutant, Marcos Diaz a.k.a. Eclipse, who has the power of manipulating and absorbing photons, will be played by Sean Teale, who worked on projects like "Sergeant Slaughter, My Big Brother." The 25-year-old British actor is a newcomer in the fabled world of comic book superheroes, so fans are excited to see his portrayal of mutant Eclipse.

A new character called Rachel Summers might also be introduced in the premiere, although currently, the idea is based on pure speculation. Comic fans may recall that Ahab was best known for his connection with Rachel, the daughter of Scott Summers a.k.a. Cyclops and Jean Grey in an alternate timeline.

It is possible that "The Gifted," which is a spin-off of the X-men, will have X-men characters in it, but at this point, only time will tell. So far, only the two new mutants and one mutant-hunter have been confirmed as new castings for the upcoming show.

"The Gifted" is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.