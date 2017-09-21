'The Fosters' season 5 spoilers: Callie and AJ unlikely to get back together

A screenshot of Callie, played by Maia Mitchell, from season 5 episode 9 of the American family drama television show "The Fosters." Facebook/TheFostersTV

The American family drama by The Freeform Network, "The Fosters" season 5A ended with a massive cliffhanger, leaving fans and audiences high and dry. The show will be returning some time in 2018, which might be too long of a wait. Luckily, there are already spoilers that may enlighten fans about what they can expect for the second half of the second season.

According to International Business Times, in the last episode, Callie played by Maia Mitchell, and Aaron played by Elliott, were on the verge of breaking up due to Callie's meeting with her ex-boyfriend AJ played by Tom Williamson. Aaron confronted Callie about this, and of course, this angered her since she felt that there was no reason for Aaron to be upset since she does not have feelings for AJ anymore.

In an interview with TV Line, the executive producer of the show, Joanna Johnson, stated that "Callie's serious about Aaron, and though she has history with AJ, history is sometimes best left in the past. But we'll see." This could be a statement to throw off the audience, which would mean that maybe AJ will continue to be a threat to Callie's relationship with Aaron, or Johnson could be telling the truth.

Meanwhile, another cliffhanger that the series left audiences with is Mariana played by Cierra Ramirez, who is now deciding on the fate of Anchor Beach. According to Cartermatt, Mariana will have to decide if contacting Nick, played by Louis Hunter, is absolutely necessary in this endeavor. This may prove to be a difficult predicament for Mariana given her past with Nick. He could just be baiting her into another attempt at love or worse.

Another character who is experiencing a difficult time in the series is Grace, played by Meg DeLacy. She just found out that she is suffering from Leukemia. The disease at this point may be fatal if she does not get treatment soon, and this might be the main focus as far as Grace's arc is concerned for the next half of the season. Fans might have to brace themselves for the possibility of Grace's demise.

There is not a confirmed date as of now, but episode 10 of "The Fosters" season 5 will be returning some time in 2018.