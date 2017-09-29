'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 2 release date news, spoilers: Reddington continues to rebuild criminal empire

Promotional image of "The Blacklist" from NBC. Facebook/ NBCBlacklist

In the next episode of "The Blacklist," Raymond Reddington (James Spader) continues to rebuild his criminal empire with the help of his daughter Agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

The trailer for the upcoming installment titled "Greyson Blaise" was just released and showed Reddington, Keen and her husband Tom (Ryan Eggold) having a toast of champagne for their plans to bring Reddington back to his former glory.

The teaser showed scenes of some of the blacklisters that they cornered and captured with the help of Director Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix). It is implied that Reddington will take over the network of some of those prominent criminals in order to gain lost influence in the criminal world.

In the last episode, Reddington took on a job with the help of Keen to catch a fugitive so that he could collect the bounty. The target was Smokey Putnam (Michael Aronov) who he later caught and delivered to court for the hearing. However, the state witness Hawkins (Aida Turturro), who was going to testify against Putnam, did not show up because Reddington bribed the prison driver to deliver her to him. He paid the driver the bounty and took in Hawkins to manage the accounting of his rejuvenating empire.

Putnam, now free, returned to Reddington who employed him as well to run the logistics arm of his organization which was now slowly coming together.

In the new episode, Tom seemingly will help Reddington but holds something of importance against him. It is a suitcase of bones of Elizabeth's mother whom Reddington supposedly killed in the past. He points a gun at Tom and says, "Tell me where that suitcase is. Who has it?"

It remains to be seen if Tom will give in to Reddington's threats or end up in a gunfight with the ambitious criminal mastermind.

"The Blacklist" season 5 episode 2 will air on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.