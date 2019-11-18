'The only superstar is Jesus,' says Kanye West during Sunday Service at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

Lakewood, the church of Joel Osteen, was packed on Sunday for a special performance by recently converted rapper Kanye West.

West brought his popular Sunday Service performance to the megachurch in Houston, Texas, where he played to a full auditorium.

The performance was strong on music and singing, with West performing a gospel remix of Destiny's Child's "Say My Name". But West also spoke about his faith.

"The only superstar is Jesus," he said, while appearing on stage with Osteen, prompting screams from the crowds.

He also said: "All of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y'all see me use before God is now using for Him."

To laughter from Osteen, he added: "The greatest artist that God has ever created is now being used for Him."

Speaking to reporters at the venue, he addressed the doubters.

"The same thing that people are using to say 'well we don't know if he's sincere', is what God is using to be able to save more. You can see how low I had sunk," he told the KHOU 11 network.

Explaining why he had invited the rapper to his church, Osteen told the news channel: "One girl when she walked in had tears in her eyes and said 'if Kanye can change, then I can change'. So I think he reaches people that we wouldn't normally reach."

West told 12NewsNow that everything he was doing was in God's hands.

"It's all up to God. He's providing these opportunities right here. When we go to the prisons, when we go and do an interview with Joel, it's an overwhelmingly positive response," he said.

The performance at one of the biggest churches in the US comes hot on the heels of the release of his new gospel album, Jesus is King.

The album released last month and went straight to number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Sunday Service was launched by West earlier this year, originally as a Christian music project. It has since gained momentum and has been taken all around the country. Last month it went international for the first time, being performed in Kingston, Jamaica.

In addition to performing in churches, West has taken his Sunday Service to parks and more recently to a prison.

Prior to his Lakewood performance, he performed songs from Jesus is King to around 200 inmates at the Harris County Jail in Houston.

West told the inmates in a video released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office: "This is a mission, not a show."

In the video, many of the male inmates could be seen kneeling down in prayer together.

