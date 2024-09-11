Telling God's story for the modern world

A new book from leaders out of the 24-7 Prayer movement is seeking to tell the Biblical story in a brand-new way, weaving Scripture and personal stories into a compelling narrative designed to capture the hearts and minds of modern readers hungry for something fresh and real.

The God Story: Encountering Unfailing Love in the Unfolding Narrative of Scripture, the latest release from SPCK Publishing, brings together Alain Emerson and Adam Cox as they seek to communicate the Gospel story in a way that captures its cinematic scope, and demonstrates how it is as compelling a story as anything the secular world has to offer, and more.

"As local pastors, we long for people to be formed through the biblical narrative into confident sons and daughters of God," the authors said.

"We have taught The God Story for many years in our churches, and our prayer is that you too would step into the story which is waiting for you to play your part."

They have deliberately aimed the story at a new generation searching for meaning, understanding that they are seeking something they can identify with on a personal level. The God Story offers personal anecdotes and relatable experiences, designed to provide a point of engagement for those new to the greatest story ever told.

"Everybody loves a good story – it's like we're hardwired for it – and what Adam and Alain have given us is a remarkable retelling of the greatest story of all," Trent Sheppard, author of Jesus Journey and Director of Training at YWAM's University of the Nations, said.

"Wonderfully down-to-earth and chockfull of pastoral insight and care, The God Story reimagines the entire scope of Scripture. If the Bible has ever felt inaccessible or confusing, culturally backwards or even just plain old boring, this brilliant book is for you."

Emerson and Cox say that it is not just another attempt to get people to read Scripture, but a way to help new readers discover their own story's place in a far greater one.

"Our great ambition is to pass on The God Story to our generation and our children's generation in the hope that its sacred themes will capture their hearts, shape their lives, and catapult them right into the centre of a story still unfolding."