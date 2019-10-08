Stunning 'Museum of the Moon' comes to Gloucester Cathedral

A major lunar-themed artwork is coming to Gloucester Cathedral this month as part of ongoing celebrations this year marking 50 years since the Apollo 11 landings.

The 'Museum of the Moon', by local artist Luke Jerram, is a stunning internally lit replica of the moon spanning seven metres.

The artwork features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface and is set to a surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

Completing the installation is a choral piece specially created for the Museum of the Moon by Simon Holmes.

Jerram said: "Being born and raised in Gloucestershire, it's a great pleasure to bring Museum of the Moon back home."

Gloucester Cathedral is hosting the installation as part of its Strike A Light autumn season in partnership with the local arts charity of the same name.

Together, they are offering a full programme of moon-themed events including 'moonlit' tower and 'starlit' library tours, late night openings, concerts and theatre productions, talks by lunar experts and an experimental sound installation in the cathedral crypt.

For younger visitors, the cathedral is putting on moon-themed crafts and stone-carving workshops throughout the October half term.

Special services of reflection and meditation have also been planned.

The Very Reverend Stephen Lake, Dean of Gloucester said: "Psalm 8 speaks of the Divine Majesty and Human Dignity. It says, 'When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars that you have established, what are human beings that you are mindful of them, mortals that you care for them?'

"The wonder of the Christian faith is that the one who created the moon and the stars, cares for you and me. Come and wonder at God's boundless love."

Emma Jane Benning, of Strike A Light said: "It's amazing that the cathedral is hosting such inspiring events, opening the doors of this historic building. It's about exciting arts events for everyone. Even if you only have five minutes during your lunch break you should pop into the Cathedral and stand under the Moon - it's massive!"