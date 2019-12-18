Stormzy will be reading from Luke's Gospel for the BBC on Christmas Day

Staff writer
Stormzy will read from the Gospel of Luke

Stormzy will be rounding off BBC One's Christmas Day programming with a reading of the Christmas story from Luke's Gospel. 

He was revealed in the line-up on Twitter today.

"We are thrilled to announce that @stormzy will be bringing Christmas Day to a close this year on @BBCOne, telling the story of the first ever Christmas with a reading from Luke's Gospel," the BBC tweeted.

Also joining him in the slot, which airs at 23:50 GMT, are the boys' choir Libera, who will perform the Basque carol "Sing Lullaby".

Faith has been a feature of Stormzy's grime music since his chart-topping debut two years ago with album Gang Signs & Prayer.

And it was part of his Glastonbury set this year when he performed "Blinded By Your Grace", introducing the song by saying: "This is what it sounds like when Glastonbury meets God...this is a God tune. This is everything."

Later on in the set, he brought a gospel choir on stage to sing a different version of the song and told the crowds: "Glasto, we're gonna go to church right now ... and we're gonna give God all the glory right now."

He asked the crowd to join in as he sang: 

"Lord, I've been broken,
Although I'm not worthy,
You fixed me, I'm blinded,
By your grace,
You came and saved me,
Lord, I've been broken,
Although I'm not worthy,
You fixed me, now I'm blinded,
By your grace,
You came and saved me"

Most Read

  1. Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal asks for prayer after daughter pronounced dead

  2. Christian mother's anger after 'Lord' is removed from 'Away in a Manger' lyrics at school nativity

  3. At least 1,000 Christians killed in Nigeria during 2019 - report

  4. Hugh Grant admits he was 'plain wrong' about marriage and having children

  5. Kanye West's opera 'Mary' re-tells the birth of Jesus

  6. 'Thank the Lord!' - wife of Third Day's Mac Powell leaves hospital after brain aneurysm

  7. Parents should encourage their kids to believe in God even if they don't, psychologist recommends

  8. 11 Christians killed by militants in Kenya

  9. Former chaplain to the Queen converts to Catholicism

More News

  1. hugh-grant

    Hugh Grant admits he was 'plain wrong' about marriage and having children

  2. mother

    Parents should encourage their kids to believe in God even if they don't, psychologist recommends

  3. hallmark

    Hallmark apologises after withdrawing same-sex couple adverts

  4. christmas-tree

    The real meaning of Christmas is about more than social justice

  5. netflix

    Over a million sign petition protesting Netflix over gay Jesus character

  6. jonah

    12-year-old boy praying to be adopted says he's trusting in the Lord

  7. eddie-james

    Worship leader defends meeting Donald Trump at the White House