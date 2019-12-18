Stormzy will be reading from Luke's Gospel for the BBC on Christmas Day

Stormzy will be rounding off BBC One's Christmas Day programming with a reading of the Christmas story from Luke's Gospel.

He was revealed in the line-up on Twitter today.

"We are thrilled to announce that @stormzy will be bringing Christmas Day to a close this year on @BBCOne, telling the story of the first ever Christmas with a reading from Luke's Gospel," the BBC tweeted.



Also joining him in the slot, which airs at 23:50 GMT, are the boys' choir Libera, who will perform the Basque carol "Sing Lullaby".

Faith has been a feature of Stormzy's grime music since his chart-topping debut two years ago with album Gang Signs & Prayer.

And it was part of his Glastonbury set this year when he performed "Blinded By Your Grace", introducing the song by saying: "This is what it sounds like when Glastonbury meets God...this is a God tune. This is everything."

Later on in the set, he brought a gospel choir on stage to sing a different version of the song and told the crowds: "Glasto, we're gonna go to church right now ... and we're gonna give God all the glory right now."

He asked the crowd to join in as he sang:

"Lord, I've been broken,

Although I'm not worthy,

You fixed me, I'm blinded,

By your grace,

You came and saved me,

Lord, I've been broken,

Although I'm not worthy,

You fixed me, now I'm blinded,

By your grace,

You came and saved me"