Star American footballer baptized in hotel swimming pool before big game between Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson get's baptized in hotel pool before football game, Oct 12, 2017. (PHOTO: TWITTER)

The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving praise for showcasing their strong faith prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday night after the NFL team rallied around and celebrated a teammate who was baptized in the hotel pool.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson posted a photo of his Baptism Thursday while in a hotel pool surrounded by his teammates.

"First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!!" Johnson wrote in a tweet that accompanying the photo above. "Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!"

According to CBS News, those present to witness the joyous event were quarterback Carson Wentz, backup quarterback Nick Foles, tight end Zach Ertz, tight end Trey Burton, offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski and linebacker Jordan Hicks. From the photo, the men appear to be praying as they stand around the pool.

The Eagles are known to openly display their Christian faith. An article published by ESPN last December revealed that the players "find common ground through spiritual devotion." The report maintained that they routinely host Bible studies, baptisms and other faith-based activities.

Burton, who is pegged the "Team Pastor" by ESPN, baptized five of his fellow teammates in the team's recovery pool last October. Noting that just like in Johnson's baptism,15 team members were present and prayed around them.

Linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill, Mychal Kendricks, Jordan Hicks and wide receivers Paul Turner and David Watford, were among the those baptized.

In Sept., quarterback Carson Wentz, Burton and Wisniewski attended a special live broadcast of Philadelphia's "Faith on the Field" radio show at Eastern University in Pennsylvania. As The Christian Post formerly reported, 2,000 people attended the free event despite inclement weather.

During the interview Wentz explained why Jesus is his number one priority.

"At the end of the day, just kind of how I live and what I'm about and hopefully can kind of speak through," he said. "I never want to be the guy who's beating people over the head with the Bible. That's not what I'm about. That's not really what Christianity is about.

"Christianity is all about love and showing that love and that kindness and that grace," Wentz stated.

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.