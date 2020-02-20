Spider-Man could be bisexual and have a boyfriend in future movie

Spider-man could be bisexual and have a boyfriend in a future movie, according to reports.

We Got This Covered cited anonymous sources as saying that Sony was working on a new Spider-Man movie that brings back past stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Of Garfield, the sources claimed that the studio is "particularly keen" for him to portray his version of the character "as bisexual and give him a boyfriend in the film".

Garfield played Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man opposite Emma Stone, and again in 2014 in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Tom Holland took over the character for later releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first portraying Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 before going on to play him a further four times.

Spider-Man has traditionally had a female love interest, Mary Jane or "MJ", but both Garfield and Holland have said they think future movies in the franchise should be LGBT-inclusive.

Asked by The Sunday Times last year if he thought Spider-Man could be gay in the future, Holland replied, "Of course."

"I can't talk about the future of the character because, honestly, I don't know, and it's out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years," he said.

He added: "The world isn't as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn't end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person."

Back in 2013, Garfield told Entertainment Weekly that it would be "hardly" groundbreaking to portray Spider-Man as gay.

"I was kind of joking, but kind of not joking about MJ ... And I was like, 'What if MJ is a dude?'," he said.

"Why can't we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It's hardly even groundbreaking! ... So why can't he be gay? Why can't he be into boys?"