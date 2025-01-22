Six celebrities brave enough to be conservative, Christian and pro-life

It's difficult to be an outspoken Christian, pro-lifer or conservative and also be famous. There are only a small number of celebrities bold enough to be open about these opinions in the face of an elite that is usually firmly liberal and secular, and often condemning of anyone with more traditional opinions.

There are a few exceptions of A-listers, such as Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who talks of his Christian faith, and cinematic legend Clint Eastwood, who is right wing. It's so difficult to be conservative in Hollywood that 'Born on the Fourth of July' star and practising Catholic Gary Sinise founded a society for like-minded stars to meet and network, although its membership was kept secret.

Recently in the UK there was a media fuss when Crystal Palace defender and England team player Marc Guehi wrote "Jesus loves you" on a rainbow armband he was asked to wear to support LGBTQ+ causes. This came just a few days after he was reportedly "reminded" by the Football Association that religious messages on football kits are not allowed, as he also wrote "I love Jesus" on another armband in black marker pen.

It might be brave to boldly declare such beliefs, but to publicly speak about abortion, faith and conservative politics is a triple-whammy that few have enough courage to declare. Here are some people who have dared to say what they believe:

Kelsey Grammer: "When things are at their worst, that's when Christ is closest"

The star of hit sitcoms Cheers and Frasier, is unusual in Hollywood for being openly Christian, conservative and pro-life, and yet still successful, perhaps because of his winsome personality. Grammer is well known to be a born again Christian, and has spoken about his faith and his Republican politics. But perhaps the bravest statement he has made was in an interview with mainstream UK newspaper The Times several years ago, when he spoke boldly in favour of pro-life beliefs.

"[It] gets a bit dishonest to call something reproductive rights when you clearly have a choice well before a baby is conceived," he told The Times.

He even strayed into the most controversial issue of exceptions if a woman is made pregnant by a sexual attack. "If someone has to die as a result of rape, then we should kill the rapist, not the unborn child," he said. "It's a dicey area, but if you have respect for life, and respect for choice, then you can't take life away from an infant."

The subject is a deeply personal one to the actor, because as a young man, Grammer's 18-year-old sister was kidnapped, raped, and murdered in Colorado by a man who was eventually caught and put in prison, where he remains to this day. This tragedy contributed to a serious alcohol and drug addiction at the height of his fame. He told The Independent of a conversation he had with God: "'Where were you?' The answer came: 'I was right there.' I do think that when things are at their worst, that's when Christ is closest."

Patricia Heaton: "God is in control"

Best known for her role in Everybody Loves Raymond, for which she received many awards, Patricia Heaton has defied Hollywood convention to be publicly Christian, pro-Israel, Republican, and against abortion.

According to the Catholic World Report, when she realised that acting, rather than Christ, was the centre of her life, she told the Lord: "I will do whatever you want" and she then found a "profound peace". She believes that in the same way a recovering alcoholic has to commit daily to being sober, a Christian in Hollywood has to daily recommit to their faith. She said: "Once I realized that God is in control and calling the shots, it enabled me to relax."

Jim Caviezel: "It wounds God to kill unborn babies"

Best known for playing Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, the Person of Interest actor has spoken of how playing the Saviour led to fewer career opportunities. He often speaks boldly about his faith and the importance of devotion to God, and he publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the last election. He told Catholic News Agency: "It wounds God to the deepest core to kill those unborn babies."

Margaret Colin: "I'm very pro-woman and pro-child"

A seasoned activist for 'Feminists for Life', Margaret Colin has publicly challenged laws that widen access to abortion. She has played roles in Independence Day, As the World Turns and Gossip Girl. She spoke about her faith and her pro-life beliefs to US TV channel EWTN, saying that she found it easy to talk to fellow actors about these issues: "I've been very pro-woman and pro-child and very non-violent so there's actually kind of a lot of things for us to talk about."

Dean Cain: "I am conservative but socially, I'm very liberal"

The Superman TV star has played lead roles in many Christian films, reflecting his own growth in faith. He also starred in the pro-life film Gosnell. He told Fox News that it was "shocking" that "abortion on demand" up until the moment of birth is the stance of many politicians today, although he is not in favour of a complete ban. He also spoke against Joe Biden's proposal to reinstate Roe vs Wade. However he's not universally pro Republican, telling the Hollywood Reporter: "The truth is, I am conservative but socially, I'm very liberal." He told The Christian Post that his faith grew after having his son: "There are so many conversations I've had with God at the toughest points and times of my life, and there's nowhere else to turn if you don't have that faith."

Alexa PenaVega: "God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms"

Alexa has been in many TV movies and also had a role in Spy Kids. Recently she and her husband suffered the tragedy of losing a child, and they told followers on an Instagram post: "It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms ... This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful."

But even before this sad experience, the actress recognised the value of life and spoke against abortion, although to do so could harm her career. "I remember when I first started really speaking out about it and it was considered taboo and cliché and people stopped working with me because of it," she told pro-life podcast 'Speak Out' last year.

Heather Tomlinson is a freelance Christian writer. Find more of her work at https://heathertomlinson.substack.com/ or via X (twitter) @heathertomli