Russell Brand kneels in prayer at Tucker Carlson event, prays against 'dark and demonic forces'

(CP) A barefoot Russell Brand knelt on the floor at the conclusion of an hour-long conversation with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday, and prayed against the "dark and demonic forces" in government and corporate America.

The British actor also asked that the upcoming 2024 presidential election would provide an opportunity for "unity" in the United States.

Kicking off the first of Carlson's multi-stop live national tour this month that will feature various guests ranging from Donald Trump Jr. to Roseanne Barr, Carlson spoke at length to Brand about the comedian's newfound Christian faith and how it has affected his worldview.

As the two wrapped up their conversation, Carlson asked if Brand would be willing to close them in prayer, to which he enthusiastically obliged.

"We haven't talked about this — and I mean this in the most open possible way, not everyone's going to share your beliefs or my beliefs — but would you close in prayer?" Carlson asked.

"I call on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, our heavenly Savior," Brand prayed after hopping from his chair to kneel on the stage. "Lord, I humbly [ask] in this great congregation in Phoenix, Arizona, with my host, Tucker Carlson, in deference to him, but in ultimate deference to you, our Lord and Savior, to whom we are all your younger siblings and your children."

"I pray in your name that the forthcoming election be an opportunity for unity, for America and for Americans, for forgiveness and for grace; that the dark and demonic forces that appear to operate at the level of the state — the deep state and the corporate and global world — experience your light, Lord."

Brand went on to ask God to "guide all of our tongues and all of our words and all of our hearts, that we feel your forgiveness and that we feel your grace."

"Thank you, Lord, for the many gifts that you have bestowed upon us," he added. "Thank you for the glory of consciousness itself, in which we can experience you and live you. Thank you for the beauty of nature, in which we see your wisdom and your creativity and your infinite glory."

He also thanked God that He "was born and died, that we may be forgiven and that we may have eternal life, not through merit or anything that we have individually achieved. For surely, all of us are fallen.

"But in your holy name, we are forgiven by your act of redemption. By your sacrifice in your name, we pray. Amen." Carlson also chimed in a hearty "Amen," to which the audience applauded in response.

When The Christian Post reached out to Carlson for comment on Brand's prayer and whether he believes a religious revival is coming, he said, "I can't say, but I loved it."

Brand posted a picture of his prayer to X on Friday, writing simply, "My life has changed. Praise Jesus."

After spending months wrestling with the claims of the Christian faith and reading authors such as C.S. Lewis and Rick Warren, Brand was baptized on April 28 in the River Thames with the help of TV host and author Bear Grylls.

Brand's conversion came less than a year after a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches reported on allegations from four women who accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Brand has denied the "very serious criminal allegations" and acknowledged that while he was "very, very promiscuous" in the past, his sexual encounters were "always consensual."

During a previous interview with Carlson last year, Brand said he realized his need for God after seeing the futility of fame and fortune.

"Like many desperate people, I need spirituality," the former Buddhist said. "I need God, or I cannot cope in this world. I need to believe in the best in people."

Acknowledging he "didn't have enough self-discipline to resist the allure of stardom," he said he "fell face-first into the glitter, and I'm only just pulling myself out now."

© The Christian Post