Prince and Princess of Wales join Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children joined a Christmas carol service in support of children and families at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

The carol service is the initiative of the Princess of Wales in partnership with the Royal Foundation and is fast becoming an annual fixture in the royal calendar.

This year's service celebrated the work of people who have gone above and beyond during the year to support families and children. They included midwives, health visitors, nursery teachers and community volunteers.

Also among the guests were children and families who have experienced challenges this year, and those who might be struggling in the winter period.

The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, posted letters in a special red pillar box to children who might be struggling, before entering the cathedral for the hour-long service.

The family were welcomed to the cathedral by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, who later shared a reflection.

There were musical performances by Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, James Bay, and Freya Ridings and the Soul Sanctuary Choir.

Readings were given by the Prince of Wales, and by actors Michael Ward, Jim Broadbent and Leonie Elliot.

The service will be broadcast at 7:45pm on Christmas Eve in the UK on ITV and ITVX.