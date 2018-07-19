Priest who called Glasgow Pride 'gross offence to God' has lost chaplaincy job

A Catholic priest who described Glasgow's LGBT Pride festival as a 'gross offence to God' has been removed from his role as a university chaplain.

Father Mark Morris served at Glasgow Caledonian University and organised service of 'reparation' for the event at the Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Balornock.

Fr Mark Morris (left) has been relieved of his post at Glasgow Caledonian Universiity.

Glasgow Pride took place on Saturday, with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as its honorary grand marshal. She said before the event: 'I'm proud that Scotland is considered to be one of the most progressive countries in Europe regarding LGBT equality and Pride Glasgow is a fantastic event that brings communities together and celebrates all that LGBTi people bring to Scottish life.'

The university had said it was 'extremely disappointed' to hear of the service.

University principal Prof Pamela Gillies said: 'Following due consultation Father Mark Morris will not return to his chaplaincy role at the university in September.

'The university will work with the Archdiocese of Glasgow to ensure the continued provision of chaplaincy support for staff and students at our Faith and Belief Centre when the new term starts.

'The University is strongly inclusive and committed to supporting equality and diversity on campus.'

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Glasgow said: 'The Archdiocese is aware of the University's decision and will address the provision of chaplaincy support in due course.'