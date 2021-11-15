Prayers after Remembrance Sunday explosion

The Bishop of Liverpool has offered prayers for the city after a deadly explosion on Remembrance Sunday.

Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a taxi blew up outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, killing one passenger.

The driver was injured but released from hospital last night.

Bishop Paul Bayes said the incident was "very disturbing" and that he was praying for police.

"Faith leaders in Liverpool stand together with our civic friends when things like this afflict us," he said on Twitter.

The Diocese of Liverpool also tweeted, "As news of this incident emerges we ask God for his blessing upon this city, peace for us all and prayers for everyone caught up in the events today."

The explosion occurred moments before the start of a national two minutes' silence for Remembrance Sunday and as thousands of people, including military personnel, veterans and families of the fallen from recent conflicts, gathered at the nearby Liverpool Cathedral for a special service.

The Daily Mail reports that the deceased passenger had asked to be driven to the cathedral but was unable to reach it because roads were blocked off for a Remembrance Sunday parade.

He is then reported to have asked the cab driver to take him to the city centre and then to the hospital, but was locked inside the vehicle when the cab driver grew suspicious. The explosion occurred moments after the driver exited the vehicle.

Liverpool Cathedral tweeted, "Prayers for Liverpool, our emergency services and all those affected by this incident. May the love and peace of God be with us tonight."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident in Liverpool today.

"I want to thank the emergency services for their quick response and professionalism, and the police for their ongoing work on the investigation."