Pope Francis undergoes medical check-ups

Pope Francis is spending a few days in hospital with a respiratory infection, the Vatican has said.

The Vatican said the pontiff has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital where he is undergoing medical check-ups.

Press Office director Matteo Bruni issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, "This afternoon, the Holy Father went to Gemelli for some previously scheduled check-ups."

The Pope was admitted to hospital after delivering his usual Wednesday General Audience in St Peter's Square.

The statement said that he had experienced difficulty breathing in recent days but did not have Covid.

It also expressed the Pope's gratitude for well wishes and prayers from supporters.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the statement said.

His hospital stay comes just days before the busy Easter season. On Palm Sunday, the Pope traditionally leads a Mass, and further celebrations are scheduled to take place during Holy Week and Easter next week.