Pope Francis appoints a nun to lead Vatican office in historic move

In an historic first for the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has appointed Sister Simona Brambilla as the prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

Her new role makes her the first woman to lead a Vatican dicastery, a decision hailed as a landmark moment for the Church's governance and its approach to women's roles within its structures.

Sister Brambilla, an Italian nun with decades of experience in missionary work and leadership, has long been a prominent figure in the Church. She had served as secretary of the same dicastery since October 2023, where her work highlighted her ability to navigate complex pastoral and administrative responsibilities.

In December 2024, she was also appointed to the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod, a role connected to the global synodal process initiated by Pope Francis.

Reflecting on her involvement, she remarked, "I deeply believe in the synodal journey. We have lived and are living an experience of the Spirit, which impels the Church to walk together, in mutual listening and mutual edification. From this experience, there is no going back."

Her journey to this historic role began decades earlier, when she joined the Consolata Missionaries in 1988 and later served as a missionary in Mozambique. There, she engaged with questions of evangelisation and cultural integration, experiences that informed her doctoral work in psychology at the Gregorian Institute of Psychology in Rome, where she also taught.

Her years as superior general of the Consolata Missionaries, from 2005 to 2018, further prepared her for the demands of Vatican leadership. She combined these global responsibilities with a focus on the practical realities of faith, helped to a large extent by her professional background as a nurse.

Sister Brambilla's insights into the challenges of consecrated life reflect her years of service across diverse cultures and settings. Speaking in 2023 about the renewal of consecrated life, she pointed to the transformative power of listening and collaboration.

"The encounter with others is a source of growth, of exchange of gifts, of grace," she said.

She has repeatedly stressed the importance of humility in leadership, citing Pope Francis' call to embrace the "hidden grace" of smallness, where the Church's strength lies not in grandeur but in its dependence on God's power.

Her vision for the Church is one of inclusion, dialogue, and shared responsibility. In early 2024, she reflected on Pope Francis' teaching that the Church must recover its "feminine face".

While Sister Brambilla's appointment does not alter the Church's stance on the ministerial priesthood, it does offer recognition of a female contribution to its leadership and pastoral mission. When asked whether her new role might lead to a "demasculinisation" of the Church, she dismissed the idea as simplistic, emphasising instead the need for a more balanced understanding of the interplay between the masculine and feminine dimensions of the Church.

"This reflection must be expanded by everyone and translated into practice," she said. "It requires a careful study of the feminine dimension of the Church and of the mission in the broadest sense."

Her leadership has already attracted attention for its clarity and openness, particularly in addressing sensitive matters. As secretary of the dicastery, she oversaw investigations such as the apostolic visitation of the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter and the closure of a Carmelite monastery in Texas. Her ability to offer pastoral care with administrative rigour has earned her the trust of her peers and the wider Church.

Although Brambilla's appointment does not carry sacramental authority, her appointment is part of Pope Francis' broader effort to ensure greater participation by women in the life of the Church. It reflects his belief that the Church must draw on the full range of human gifts if it is to meet the challenges of the modern world.