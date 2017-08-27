'Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon' release date news: New trailer reveals game revisiting Kanto region; Lycanroc has a new form

Official poster for upcoming games "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" Pokemon official website

Participants of the 2017 Pokemon World Championships were offered with a treat earlier this week as the new trailer for "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" was revealed. The latest teaser gave a glimpse of the new world that players will have to explore in the game. However, one particular place shown in the trailer caught the attention of Pokemon gamers.

Based on the latest "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" trailer, players may find themselves roaming the Kanto Region once again. This was hinted through the first 14 seconds of the teaser video which introduced a new character named Ryuki.

In the video, this newbie adventurer talked to a trainer whose room was a bit messy with trash cans visible all around the room. As it appears to be, this place is similar with Lt. Surge's gym which is located at the Kanto Region. Another familiar description of the room from the trailer is the yellow color scheme which is the same with Kanto Region's top Pokemon gym.

The previous "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" titles introduced the Alola region, but this time around, the upcoming video game will bring the players back to the widely known Pokemon spot, IGN reported. To recall, the Kanto Region was the central town of previous titles such as Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, and Pokemon Yellow.

Still, there is still no confirmation whether "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" will pay a visit to the Kanto Region, or if the game will stay well within the Alola region which is still mostly unexplored. "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" made one reference to the Kanto Region, although the games are focused on the new Alolan location.

Meanwhile, Segment Next reported a new Rockruff evolution featured in a teaser for "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon." Rockruff is known to have only two forms in the previous game. From its original form, Rockruff can transform into Lycanroc. In the teaser, fans were introduced to Dusk Lycanroc, which will be Rockruff's latest special evolution. However, a Dusk Lycanroc will only be exclusive to special type of Rockruffs. The particular Rockruff that can transform into Dusk Lycanroc will be given away during the pre-order period.