'One Piece' episode 795 spoilers: Luffy still lost in the Seducing Woods

The next episode of "One Piece" titled "Big Mom and Caesar" will continue to see the protagonist and Straw Hat captain Luffy lost in the Seducing Woods. No matter where he runs, he keeps getting fooled by the forest as the flora takes the shapes of Luffy's friends.

At one point, he sees Pudding standing nearby and chases him but to no avail. Pudding does not speak nor acknowledge Luffy but just plays with his emotions, frustrating Luffy to no end.

Meanwhile, the Yonko pirate and matriarch Big Mom is set to reveal her plans to her hostage, the scientist Caesar Clown. There's a reason for her scientific experiments and it does not bode well for the Straw Hats. With Caesar being an expert at chemical weapons of mass destruction, and Big Mom with her dreams and ambitions, Luffy and the rest need to come together soon.

Brook and Pedro are still in Sweet City and still have not gone around to accomplishing their mission regarding Big Mom.

What will happen to the exploding chains on Sanji's wrists? The last episode saw Judge make a deal with Big Mom to marry off one of his sons to her. Unfortunately, it was Sanji who got chosen even though Judge does not view him like a son.

Advertisement

The chains were given by Big Mom and she has the only key to free Sanji. If Sanji attempts to escape, the chains will explode and cut off his hands.

After all this time, Luffy is still chasing after his colleagues' look-alikes, completely exhausting him in the forest. The trees and branches attack him, making it more challenging for Luffy to escape from the Seducing Woods. How will Luffy find a way out of this maze?

The next episode of "One Piece" is set to air on July 2.