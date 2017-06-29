'One Piece' episode 795 spoilers: Luffy still lost in the Seducing Woods
The next episode of "One Piece" titled "Big Mom and Caesar" will continue to see the protagonist and Straw Hat captain Luffy lost in the Seducing Woods. No matter where he runs, he keeps getting fooled by the forest as the flora takes the shapes of Luffy's friends.
At one point, he sees Pudding standing nearby and chases him but to no avail. Pudding does not speak nor acknowledge Luffy but just plays with his emotions, frustrating Luffy to no end.
Meanwhile, the Yonko pirate and matriarch Big Mom is set to reveal her plans to her hostage, the scientist Caesar Clown. There's a reason for her scientific experiments and it does not bode well for the Straw Hats. With Caesar being an expert at chemical weapons of mass destruction, and Big Mom with her dreams and ambitions, Luffy and the rest need to come together soon.
Brook and Pedro are still in Sweet City and still have not gone around to accomplishing their mission regarding Big Mom.
What will happen to the exploding chains on Sanji's wrists? The last episode saw Judge make a deal with Big Mom to marry off one of his sons to her. Unfortunately, it was Sanji who got chosen even though Judge does not view him like a son.
The chains were given by Big Mom and she has the only key to free Sanji. If Sanji attempts to escape, the chains will explode and cut off his hands.
After all this time, Luffy is still chasing after his colleagues' look-alikes, completely exhausting him in the forest. The trees and branches attack him, making it more challenging for Luffy to escape from the Seducing Woods. How will Luffy find a way out of this maze?
The next episode of "One Piece" is set to air on July 2.
-
Geri Halliwell says she conceived her second child after asking God to 'prove' He exists
After struggling to conceive, the Spice Girls singer believes her second child is a gift from above.
-
Harry Potter and the Christian gospel: Three Christian moments in the Harry Potter books
It's the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book. The series has long been a focus extreme religious reaction with some Christians arguing the series is a gospel analogy and others that it promotes a dangerous acceptance of the occult.
- Why Christians, of all people, should understand the difference between knowledge and truth
- Franklin Graham hails quarterback Derek Carr: 'Derek isn't ashamed to talk about his walk with Jesus Christ'
- Home is where the hurt is?
- The bishop who battled heretics: 9 quotes from Church Father Irenaeus of Lyon
- Americans still put family first - but is advancing technology a threat?
- A war story: 'There is no pit so deep God's love is not deeper still'
- Christians used as human shields in battle for ISIS-held city in Philippines
- God is with us through the pain
- Julian the Apostate: How Rome's last pagan emperor went to war with Christians
- Christians welcome ruling that upholds Northern Ireland's strict abortion laws
- The spiritual genius of Rowan Williams: Thoughts on the 3rd anniversary of his visit to a Jewish-Christian dialogue group
- Children suffer and Britain faces perilous future as poverty deepens across the nation
- Number of Islamic extremists arrested in Europe rises, more women and children suspected of involvement in terror plots
- Franklin Graham hails quarterback Derek Carr: 'Derek isn't ashamed to talk about his walk with Jesus Christ'
- California megachurch pastor steps down for unspecified 'personal misjudgements'