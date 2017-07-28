'One Direction' news: Louis Tomlinson shrugs off Harry Styles romance rumors
Putting a pestering rumor to rest, "One Direction" member Louis Tomlinson has finally denied that he and Harry Styles were in a romantic relationship.
In a recent interview with The Sun, Tomlinson answered some questions about his friendship with Styles. He said that all those dating rumors are baseless and are disrespectful to her on-again girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.
"It's a funny thing. I mean, look, people can believe what they want to believe," the 25-year-old English singer and songwriter said, adding, "But I just think it comes across sometimes a little bit disrespectful to the ones that I love, you know, Eleanor. Sometimes it comes across a bit disrespectful."
The baseless rumors have also affected his relationship with Styles. It has caused them discomfort, and they are barely pictured standing beside each other when posing as a group.
"It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did," Tomlinson continued. "It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable."
Since One Direction is still on hiatus, Tomlinson is making the most of his solo career. In fact, he recently released his second solo single "Back to You," which features British DJ Digital Farm Animals and American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha. He is also busy mentoring and managing his currently nameless girl group.
Aside from singing, Tomlinson said that he would love to venture into acting someday. In an interview with BBC, he admitted that the idea of acting already sounds exciting to him, revealing he always wanted to play the "ultimate rough chavvy" role.
Though he hopes to have acting projects, this does not mean that he wants a change of career. He would rather master every musical things than "90 percent right while trying to dip my toe into something else."
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
-
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis - but what is it?
Angelina Jolie said in a new interview that she had Bell's palsy but it's a little known condition. So what causes it and what are the symptoms that will tell you if you have it?
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Why the gospel made me give up fast fashion
- She was naked, her hair in the Egyptian style, when the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem
- Peaceful end to Friday prayers in Jerusalem ushers in hopes of calm ahead
- Reprieve for Iranian Christian who threatened to starve himself to death
- God can sometimes be silent, but he is never absent: Brian Houston talks to Christian Today
- Hundreds of Muslims converting to Christianity in Finland, churches say
- Missionary held captive with ISIS jihadis begged God to free him - until he brought cellmates to Jesus and realized his suffering had a purpose
- Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing