'One Direction' news: Louis Tomlinson shrugs off Harry Styles romance rumors

Maolen Estomagulang

Members of the pop group One Direction pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, June 6, 2015.REUTERS/Neil Hall

Putting a pestering rumor to rest, "One Direction" member Louis Tomlinson has finally denied that he and Harry Styles were in a romantic relationship.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Tomlinson answered some questions about his friendship with Styles. He said that all those dating rumors are baseless and are disrespectful to her on-again girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

"It's a funny thing. I mean, look, people can believe what they want to believe," the 25-year-old English singer and songwriter said, adding, "But I just think it comes across sometimes a little bit disrespectful to the ones that I love, you know, Eleanor. Sometimes it comes across a bit disrespectful."

The baseless rumors have also affected his relationship with Styles. It has caused them discomfort, and they are barely pictured standing beside each other when posing as a group.

"It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did," Tomlinson continued. "It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable."

Since One Direction is still on hiatus, Tomlinson is making the most of his solo career. In fact, he recently released his second solo single "Back to You," which features British DJ Digital Farm Animals and American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha. He is also busy mentoring and managing his currently nameless girl group.

Aside from singing, Tomlinson said that he would love to venture into acting someday. In an interview with BBC, he admitted that the idea of acting already sounds exciting to him, revealing he always wanted to play the "ultimate rough chavvy" role.

Though he hopes to have acting projects, this does not mean that he wants a change of career. He would rather master every musical things than "90 percent right while trying to dip my toe into something else."

