Life
Why Christians should be worried about student debt
Far-right activists charter ship to block the rescue of desperate Mediterranean migrants
President Donald Trump has given 'hope' to desperate parents of baby Charlie Gard
Questions of sexuality and abuse to dominate Church of England synod
'What I have taught with my lips I now seal with my blood': The life and martyr's death of Jan Hus
A Monk's Tale: the Reformation musical comedy you didn't know you needed
On International Kissing Day, 9 times the Bible talks about kissing
Bishop of Kensington hits out over 'massive breakdown of trust' around Grenfell Tower disaster
Is the tide finally about to turn for women in leadership in evangelical churches?
Conservative Anglicans threaten synod boycott in outrage at pro-gay Scottish bishop's attendance

On International Kissing Day, 9 times the Bible talks about kissing

Christian Today staff writer

It's International Kissing Day, and all over the world people are marking the occasion with anything from a peck to a smooch. The kiss can be either a simple greeting or a romantic gesture. In some cultures it's common for men to kiss each other; in others it isn't.

In the Bible, kissing provides a rich vocabulary, speaking of the whole range of human experience. Here are nine times the Bible talks about kissing.

A mother's kiss.Pixabay

1. The kiss of reconciliation

But Esau ran to meet Jacob and embraced him; he threw his arms around his neck and kissed him. And they wept (Genesis 33:4)

2. The parting kiss

Advertisement

At this they wept aloud again. Then Orpah kissed her mother-in-law goodbye, but Ruth clung to her (Ruth 1:14).

3. The kiss of betrayal

Joab said to Amasa, 'How are you, my brother?' Then Joab took Amasa by the beard with his right hand to kiss him (2 Samuel 20:9) – Joab stabs Amasa.

4. The kiss of pardon

Love and faithfulness meet together; righteousness and peace kiss each other (Psalm 85:10).

5. The kiss of truthfulness

An honest answer is like a kiss on the lips (Proverbs 24:26)

6. The kiss of passion

Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth – for your love is more delightful than wine (Song of Songs 1:2).

7. The Judas kiss

Going at once to Jesus, Judas said, 'Greetings, Rabbi!' and kissed him (Matthew 26:49).

8. The kiss of devotion

You did not give me a kiss, but this woman, from the time I entered, has not stopped kissing my feet (Luke 7:45).

9. The kiss of fellowship

Greet one another with a holy kiss (2 Corinthians 13:12).

More News in Life
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY